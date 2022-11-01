Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance

Intel launched the new Intel NUC 13 Extreme Kit (code-named Raptor Canyon) and Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, which combine to make the most powerful Intel NUC ever built. The NUC 13 Extreme features unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and space for new triple-slot, 12-inch graphics cards to unleash even more performance for enthusiast gamers and content creators.

“This year marks the 10-year anniversary for our impressive lineup of Intel NUC products, and the Intel NUC 13 Extreme is an excellent representation of how far we’ve come. Our first-ever NUC demonstrated a breakthrough in the miniaturisation of a small desktop PC into an ultra-small PC form factor. While much larger than our tiniest mini-PC, our latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme sets a new bar for how to pack stellar gaming performance in a form factor that is 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower. Along with the epic performance you expect from an Intel NUC product, we also deliver exceptional product quality and feature density in a completely modular and customisable design.” –Brian McCarson, Intel Vice President and General Manager of the Intel NUC Group

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme pairs an optimised thermal design with off-the-charts performance and never-before-seen features.

The redesigned chassis (337m x 129 mm x 318 mm) optimises airflow to reduce noise and throttling during intense gameplay and heavy workloads, all while maintaining the signature compact NUC footprint.

The modular Intel NUC 13 Extreme achieves incredible speed with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 desktop processor with eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), 32 threads and up to an incredible 5.8 GHz max turbo frequency.

The NUC 13 Extreme includes all the additional features and connectivity gamers need, including: