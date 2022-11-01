Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review

It’s been seven years since Ninebot acquired Segway, the startup that once promised to revolutionise commute by introducing a self-balance two-wheeled personal transportation vehicle.

Since the acquisition, the company has launched lots of scooter models and a couple of Segway-branded devices. But nothing prepared me to the surprise the SuperScooter GT1 had in stock.

Looking at its performance and other features, it can be used either as a commuter or a recreational vehicle – but only if your conditions allow it.

Let’s start with the size. I likened it to a SUV – it’s massive and comfortable. Measuring 1.5 metres in length, 1.3 metres in height and almost 48 Kgs, the Segway SuperScooter GT1 is a transportation option if you can use it all the way from one point to another. Or it can be used for outdoor adventures if you have a way to transport it.

Sure, the folding rod brings its height down to 86 cm but it’s still large and heavy enough that you can’t easily take it on board public transport.

Getting it out of its box is easy and you just need the provided hex key tool to affix six screws that keep the handlebar in place. The handlebar has a large LED-based display, hydraulic brake levers (both front and back wheels have disc brakes) as well as buttons/knobs to power it on/off, switch speed mode (park, WALK, ECO, SPORT, RACE), turn left/right indicators and sound the horn.

The LED-based display is large and easy to read even while moving. It shows the current speed, battery level, headlight status (a 900-lumen LED) and current mode.

Switching mode gives you different max speeds – and will change how the power is used, therefore how long the battery will last. WALK is a very low-speed mode that allows you to push it around while being helped by its motor. ECO is a low-speed mode that lasts longer, while SPORT and RACE will get you a lot of speed while using more power.

Despite being a 48 Kg scooter and having my weight on top of it, the Segway SuperScooter GT1 performed like a sports car. ECO mode limited its speed to about 30 Km on a flat surface, while SPORT and RACE increased that to almost 60 Km/hour. In RACE mode you can get 0 – 48 Km/h in 7.5 seconds – so make sure you practice before trying it.

It was powerful enough to go uphill where I live, something I couldn’t do with a couple of small scooters I’ve tried before. And it did not slow down too much either – even going uphill in ECO mode it managed to get up to 25 Km/h (mind you there’s a 23% max incline limit).

This is thanks to its massive battery and motor combination. With a 1008 Wh battery and a motor rated to 1400 W (up to 3000 W max power) the Segway SuperScooter GT1 can go for up to 50 Km before you need to recharge it. The GT1 uses the rear wheel motor only (there’s a GT2 model with two-wheel power).

Charging can take up to 12 hours if the scooter is completely empty but from my experience a couple of hours will be enough to give you up to 25 % power to use.

With a 65 cm wide base and 1.1 metres between the wheels you will have no problem finding a position that is comfortable, without having to twist your body. Also with a double suspension in the front and a trailing arm suspension in the rear, this was the most comfortable ride I experienced – like riding a motorbike.

The 11-inch tubeless tires perform well on and off-road and combined with its 15-level hydraulic shock absorption you get a very smooth ride indeed.

The Segway SuperScooter GT1 is not waterproof, so the instructions say not to use it if raining, and not to go through puddles while riding it.

Installing the Ninebot-Segway app you can customise your Segway SuperScooter GT1 in many different ways. It also shows you safety videos with instructions on how to handle the scooter in different situations before it unlocks the higher speeds. You also use the app to perform firmware updates (I had two updates while using the scooter over three weeks).

The app has a trip function, using your phone’s GPS so you can record and keep a log of your adventures. It also works as an enthusiast’s forum, where you can post about your trips and interact with other users.

Because of its length and weight, you will need to adapt to it – for example, my porch is short and has a couple of steps. Taking the scooter through the front door meant I needed someone else’s help to lift its back and definitely need a small ramp, to avoid scraping the bottom of the board. Going through the back door wasn’t an option, as the deck has even more steps.

I had the Segway SuperScooter GT1 for review thanks to PB Tech.