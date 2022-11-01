JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones

Four new JBL True Wireless headphones have landed on Kiwi shores, offering a range of audio features that will help New Zealanders get the most of their music, podcasts and video calls.

“JBL has had immense success with our True Wireless portfolio in Aotearoa – Kiwis are music lovers, and these new headphones stay true to our philosophy of bringing JBL Signature Sound quality in a form factor that gives you complete freedom from wires,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Brand Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand.

“Recognising that headphones today need to serve multiple purposes, we’ve packed in plenty of useful and versatile features – such as noise cancellation, hands-free support and enhanced microphones. With JBL’s True Wireless range, users will be able to get the most out of their headphones, whatever activity they’re taking part in.”

JBL LIVE PRO 2



One of the key launches in the new line-up, the JBL LIVE Pro 2 in-ear true wireless earbuds feature 11mm drivers in a ‘stick’ closed design with oval tubes to ensure better noise cancellation and enhanced audio quality.

The True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient enables users to adjust the amount of background noise they want to let in to stay aware of their surroundings or enjoy conversations without having to remove the earbuds.

Additionally, the hands-free support and dedicated JBL headphone app allow for easy access to preferred voice assistants.

An IPX5 water resistance rating makes long runs in the elements worry-free, while the embedded six microphones isolate noise and wind to deliver superior call quality.

Finally, with up to 40 hours of playback time, listeners can enjoy long stints at the gym, in the great outdoors, or settling in for their favourite podcast.

The JBL LIVE Pro 2 will come in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and will be available in blue and black for RRP $299.95.

JBL LIVE FREE 2



The JBL LIVE Free 2 headphones are an honouree recipient of the prestigious CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

These in-ear true wireless headphones are engineered with 10mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL Signature Sound with up to 35 hours of total playback time. The IPX5 water resistance rating is a great fit for a variety of activities in and outdoors.

These headphones also offer True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, all-access touch control or use via the dedicated JBL app, noise and wind isolation technology for perfect calls, and hands-free voice control to bring effortless connection and audio.

The JBL LIVE FREE 2 will come in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and will be available in blue and black for RRP $249.95.

JBL REFLECT AERO



For JBL’s more active users, the JBL Reflect Aero delivers sound that fits you – whether you’re out and about or working on your fitness.

JBL Reflect Aero is engineered to keep listeners motivated at the gym, on the trail, or while walking around town with 6.8mm dynamic drivers delivering the tunes. Featuring an adjustable POWERFIN ear tip design, a secure fit and comfort are guaranteed – even in the most intense workouts.

A partner you can rely on, with IP68 dustproof and extreme waterproof rating, your performance is never compromised, even in salt water. For sound without bounds, True Adaptive Noise Cancelling blocks out background noise for zero distractions, while Smart Ambient technology keeps you aware of your surroundings.

Pop them open and pair – you’re connected for calls, music and more. With Dual Connect, you’re good with one earbud or both, plus 24 hours of playback so you can get more out of your day.

Customise your sound and ANC with the JBL Headphones App. Use the ‘Check my Fit’ feature to test whether the earbuds are fitted correctly. Connect with your surroundings using the hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant or pick up from where you left off with ‘Find my Buds’.

Built to last but with less impact on the planet, the JBL Reflect Aero features a much smaller charging case and uses 54% less plastic compared to its sports TWS predecessor.

The JBL Reflect Aero will come in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and will be available in blue and black for $249.95

JBL ENDURANCE PEAK III



For active lifestyles, the JBL Endurance Peak III is the perfect training partner, pumping your motivational playlists to you with up to 50 hours of playback and rich JBL Pure Bass Sound you can feel in your muscles.

The durable IP68 dust and waterproof design can handle the dustiest mountain trail and the sweatiest gym session, while a bendable TwistLock™ ear hook enhancer ensures a secure, comfortable fit that stays in no matter how you move your body.

The ability to make crystal clear calls from anywhere and stay aware of your surroundings is another key feature of the Endurance Peak III. With TalkThru music is lowered, and speech is amplified, so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on, and Ambient Aware helps you stay alert to your surroundings.

Even on a windy bike trail, your voice will be heard thanks to dual beamforming mics in each ear that help to ensure clear communication. With VoiceAware, you can choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input routed back into your earbuds.

The JBL Endurance Peak III will come in JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging and will be available in black and white for RRP $199.95.