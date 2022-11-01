Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs

Star Wars fans have another way to feel the power of the Force with three new collectible Seagate Hard Disk Drives (HDD) inspired by heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy. Featuring Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Han Solo, the latest additions to the company’s line of licensed special edition storage devices bring speed, capacity, and striking appearance to the battle stations of Star Wars collectors and tech enthusiasts.

The special edition FireCuda external hard drives represent the famed characters with three unique aesthetics: the courage of Luke Skywalker, the raw power of Darth Vader, and the confidence of the galaxy’s favourite smuggler, Han Solo.

The drives offer customisable RGB LED lighting and each design features a default custom character light out-of-the-box: a forceful blue for Luke Skywalker, a wrathful red for Darth Vader, and a white glow reminiscent of the Millennium Falcon for Han Solo.

With built-in and customisable lighting options, all three of the drives enable Star Wars enthusiasts and gamers to awaken the powers of the Force at home.



With 2TB of capacity, the FireCuda External Hard Drives (HDD) work with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox so tech enthusiasts can gather and store a galaxy of media, files, and games, regardless of the operating system.

Designed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds, and USB bus-powered, the lightweight drives are the perfect match for Star Wars fans looking for storage while on the go. The special edition drives include Seagate’s three-year limited warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services so users have peace of mind.



The new collectible drives are available today from all leading retailers for AU$ 145 and NZ$ 175.