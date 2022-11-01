Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023

Dyson had announced the full specification of the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification, which go on sale from January in China and March in the US, UK, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore.

Announced earlier this year, the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones provide a pure, immersive listening experience and on-the-go air purification when you need it. Following five years of research and development, the headphones deliver up to 50 hours of ultra-low distortion, advanced noise cancellation and faithful, full-spectrum audio reproduction. Its filters remove pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

More than half of the global population lives in cities. This is expected to reach seven in ten people by 2050. As urban populations grow, so does the associated infrastructure – transport, construction, traffic – all of which impact the environment in which we live, polluting the air and generating noise.

The Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification are engineered to tackle the dual challenges of city noise and air pollution. Powered by advanced lithium-ion batteries and USB-C charging, the headphones offer 50 hours of audio-only run-time, or four hours of combined purification and audio run-time, charging to 100% in three hours.

The compressors in each earcup draw air through dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth channelled through the non-contact detachable visor. Filters remove pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, whilst K-Carbon, potassium-enriched carbon filters target prevalent acidic gases most associated with city pollution, including NO 2 and SO 2 .

The Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification incorporate an additional microphone for telephony, allowing phone calls, voice recording and voice control. The telephony microphone combines with the feed-forward ANC microphone to provide dual microphone beamforming. Beamforming creates greater clarity of voice transmission by combining the signals from each microphone in a way that allows the system to reject noise from behind and to the sides of the wearer.

The headphones' ANC system uses eight microphones that monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second. The Dyson Zone headphones offer up to 38 dB of noise cancellation from 20 Hz to 20 kHz.

The filtration system and air delivery mechanism in the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification use precision-engineered compressors, spinning at up to 9,750 rpm, drawing air through the dual-layer filters. The negatively charged electrostatic filter media captures ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion and construction, to an efficiency of 99% for particles as small as 0.1 microns. A second layer, K-Carbon, is a potassium-enriched carbon layer that specifically captures city gas pollutants like NO 2 , SO 2 and O 3 , as well as city odours, like construction fumes, sewage or stale air in metro systems, for example. Filters will last up to 12 months, depending on geographical location.

NO 2 is one of the most prevalent gaseous pollutants in cities, a byproduct of combustion, with sources including traffic and construction. Alongside other acidic gases like SO 2 , the potassium-enriched carbon filters within the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification target these acidic gases specifically to meet the challenges of city air. An onboard sensor monitors the air for NO2 levels, tracking these via the MyDyson app, alongside real-time environmental noise levels.

Like Dyson in-home purifiers, Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification provide actionable, understandable information about the user’s environment at their fingertips to inform healthier habits. An onboard accelerometer monitors the user’s activity, adjusting the purified airflow appropriately when in auto mode with the visor attached. Head detection enters the product into standby mode when not being worn, and dipping the detachable visor activates conversation mode, stopping purification and pausing music, intelligently optimizing battery life.

The MyDyson app can also be used to control the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones with air purification, adjust airflow speed and noise-cancellation mode as well as adapt the audio equalization to preference, choosing from three modes: Dyson EQ (enhanced), Bass Boost (bassy) and Neutral (flatter response curve).