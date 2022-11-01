Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector

Epson has launched its new EH-TW6250 4K PRO-UHD home theatre projector with superior image quality and gaming capabilities. Ideal for film enthusiasts, sports fans and gamers looking for an immersive big-screen experience, the new projector brings a range of high specifications and an excellent viewing experience.

Epson’s patented 4K PRO-UHD technology enables the TW6250 projector to produce incredible brightness, enhanced colour and superb image detail.

The smarts don’t stop there as the EH-TW6250’s dedicated 4K pixel-shift processor – Epson's advanced pixel-shifting resolution-enhancement technology - results in an exceptional 4K visual experience which, combined with its dedicated HDR processor and resulting full 10-bit HDR colour processing uses 100% of the HDR source information.

Boasting an advanced 3LCD projector design and true 3-chip technology the EH-TW6250 offers an amazing 2,800 lumens colour brightness and 2,800 lumens white brightness.

It also can project a huge image size of up to 500 inches on virtually any wall or screen so viewers and gamers can and will be fully immersed in their entertainment.

A low input lag under 20ms, high contrast ratio up to 35,000:1, and frame interpolation for smoother, sharper and more realistic action scenes combined with captivating sound from a built-in 10 W stereo speaker all truly heighten every type of TV, movie and gaming content.

A smart media player (SMP) is also included so you can watch your favourite content from a wide choice of apps and on the practical side, lens shift enables installation flexibility with a range of up to ±60% on the vertical axis.

The EH-TW6250 with its sleek new curved design at an affordable price means users can enjoy the latest movies, sporting events and gaming releases anywhere in the home making them ideal for film fanatics and gamers looking for resolution of up to 4K PRO-UHD picture quality.

For TV and movie viewers looking for a flexible easy-to-use solution which can be moved and gamers who want to take their gaming to a new immersive level or are even considering a replacement for a TV, the EH-TW6250 ticks all the boxes.

The EH-TW6250 comes with a two-year projector warranty for peace of mind and is available now from Epson Australia (RRP AUD$ 2099), Epson NZ (RRP NZ$ 2499) and all authorised Epson retailers and resellers.