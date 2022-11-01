Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service

With 4 billion kilograms of CO2 emitted from electricity production in New Zealand each year and the average website producing almost two grams of C02 per page view, it’s now time Kiwis realised the environmental impact of their online behaviours.

Now, for the ﬁrst time, Kiwis will have the opportunity to surf the web sustainably, thanks to the new internet service provider, Zeronet.

An industry ﬁrst in New Zealand, Zeronet is oﬀering aﬀordable ultra fast Fibre broadband but with the added beneﬁt of helping New Zealand reach its sustainability goals.

Zeronet has robust measures in place to ensure all carbon emissions created by the business are oﬀset, including planting ﬁve trees in New Zealand for every new customer that joins the service.

The company was founded by three Kiwi entrepreneurs with experience in technology and payments. The trio has combined their expertise with their interest and commitment to working towards a sustainable future to bring the country an unrivalled internet oﬀering that will see customers automatically do better by the planet when they make the switch to Zeronet.

Zeronet Group Chairman Karim Hussona says, “It’s simple really: Zeronet is oﬀering ultra-fast broadband but with the added beneﬁt of helping the environment. Our customers will feel great while surﬁng the web knowing that they are doing so in a sustainable way.”

“The traditional method for organisations to attain carbon neutral status is by purchasing carbon credits to oﬀset their emissions. We go a step further by investing directly in projects that sequester carbon and oﬀset our own emissions. We will plant over 200,000 trees over the next 5 years and, through our sister company Rahiko, have installed large-scale solar arrays that are the ﬁrst to be certiﬁed by NZECS to generate renewable energy certiﬁcates”

Hussona, alongside Paul Carter (CFO and founder) and Dave Spicer (founder), are long-term friends and colleagues who previously worked in telecommunications and ﬁntech businesses. Their sound knowledge and varied career expertise is allowing them to break boundaries in the cluttered Fibre broadband market in New Zealand.



Hussona says, “We are thrilled to bring sustainable internet to New Zealand. A lot of Kiwis won’t even realise they’re producing C02 when they are online, so not only are we raising awareness of the issue with the launch of Zeronet, we’re doing something tangible about it.”

With big plans to have less impact on the environment, Zeronet is well on its way to achieving

‘carbon-zero status’ in 2023, a milestone guaranteed to be another industry ﬁrst locally. The business is working with Kiwi Envirocare organisation Toitū as part of the certiﬁcation process and will adhere to its strict guidelines to ensure enough carbon credits are earned to secure the sought-after ‘carbon-zero’ veriﬁcation.

Zeronet General Manager Nicholas Keegan says, “We have been working hard to bank more than suﬃcient carbon credits to launch the business. And while we’re a new brand in the market, we have robust plans in place to over-deliver on our carbon credit goals. We’re of course looking forward to reaching ‘carbon-zero’ status with Toitū, but our real goal is to go one step further and become ‘carbon-positive’ certiﬁed.”

With internet packages starting at the very competitive price of $59.99, Zeronet is standing true to its “same great internet, but with less impact on the planet’’ brand purpose.

“We really are oﬀering the same service at the same price,” continues Keegan. “The internet has become a fundamental part of our day-to-day life, and we want it to be easy for Kiwis to make the change to our service so they can start having a positive impact on the planet right away.

“We are passionate about combating climate change and reducing our carbon footprint, and our collective backgrounds in forestry and solar means we have the power to do something good for the planet and something good for New Zealanders.”