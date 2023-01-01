Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models

Samsung New Zealand unveiled its 2023 lineup of Neo QLED 4K and 8K, Samsung OLED and Soundbars, showcasing the latest innovations in premium viewing across a wider range.

With a focus on enhancing the user experience by making complex technologies more intuitive and seamlessly integrated into people’s lives, innovations within design, display and sound respond to the needs of Kiwi consumers, all while delivering on Samsung’s impeccable quality.

“Kiwis need TVs that respond to their diverse needs and enhance their lives. With this year’s lineup, we seek to make premium viewing experiences more accessible and tailored to these diverse homes and lifestyles,” says Ryan Jolly, Head of TV Sales at Samsung New Zealand.

“Whether they are gamers or movie buffs seeking screens with high refresh rates and clear contrast, or consumers after a more everyday television that will blend into their interior and produce good quality sound and picture quality, TVs need to exist as part of the home experience in a seamless and intuitive way.”

Samsung’s latest suite of Neo QLED televisions provides consumers with premium options that suit every need.

Neo QLED picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

The newest evolution of Neo QLED comes with Quantum Matrix Technology, which precisely controls the exclusive new Quantum Mini LEDs. With accurate ultra-fine light control, viewers can enjoy great detail in both the darkest and brightest scenes.

The company also added a 98-inch model to its Neo QLED 4K lineup, providing immaculate colour reproduction and realistic level of details in a scale that offers true cinematic experience. It offers upgraded sound with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony 3.0 to further envelope viewers in every single scene.

Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLEDs also go beyond just a clear picture, with a high-resolution panel and Samsung’s proprietary algorithm that powers Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering. It uses AI deep learning technology to analyse and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis, making SDR content brighter and livelier for absolute immersion.

With smooth and flowing motions in even fast-paced images on the big screen, Neo QLED 8K and 4K not only bring video and photo content to life in ultra-high resolution but can also bring screen experiences like gaming to a whole new level. An exceptionally high refresh rate of 4K 144Hz, means that gaming on a Neo QLED provides an incomparable level of immersive gameplay, supporting both 8K and 4K resolution at a fast pace.

Samsung’s 2023 OLED offering presents an advanced screen rich in colour and deep in black, available in even more viewing options and arguable Samsung’s sleekest TV design ever.

Now available in 55, 65 and the new ultra-large 77-inch models powered by second-generation panels, 2023’s OLED lineup comes with Quantum Dot technology. Developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths, Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology simultaneously improves brightness and colour representation.

The minimalist Infinity One and LaserSlim design blends Samsung OLED seamlessly into any interior. Presenting the slimmest design Samsung has ever created, OLED’s stylish design presents minimalism alongside strong functionality. Despite the ultra-slim panel, Samsung OLED produces powerful sound with embedded multi-channel speakers including a real top speaker channel. When paired with Samsung’s proprietary OTS+ technology and Dolby Atmos, it provides a truly three-dimensional soundscape with superb sound quality.

Samsung’s 2023 OLED lineup offers immaculate colour accuracy through Neural Quantum Processor 4K’s perceptional colour mapping – making Samsung OLED the “World’s First Pantone-Validated HDR OLED.”

The expanded lineup also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and all of Samsung’s smart features, including Samsung TV+ and Xbox Games Pass. For the first time on an OLED TV, Samsung OLEDs come with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification for the ultimate OLED gaming experience.