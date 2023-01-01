JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones

The JBL’s flagship JBL Tour PRO 2 push performance to the next level with a smart, seamless user experience and superior audio, including immersive JBL Spatial Audio and the first true wireless earbuds to be encased in JBL’s innovative smart case.

“JBL has gone from strength to strength in New Zealand, as we continue to build our line-up of best-in-class audio products for Kiwis to enjoy,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager for JBL New Zealand.

“We’re really excited to bring the latest iteration of our Tour range to market here. Music fans will appreciate the legendary Hi-Res certified JBL Pro Sound packed into these models, as well as smart features like the Tour PRO 2’s smart charging case with its touch display - an absolute game-changer.”

JBL Tour PRO 2 stands out from the crowds with the world’s first smart charging case. Just tap the 1.45" inch LED touch display to manage your music, customise your earbuds, receive calls, messages and social media notifications in real-time without touching your phone.

The unique smart charging case allows you to directly access all key earbuds features without using the JBL smartphone app. For a completely seamless experience, JBL has made all app features accessible via the smart case even from non-smartphone devices, such as laptops, PCs, TVs etc.

Built for productivity, the JBL Tour PRO 2’s True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology tunes out distractions so you can enjoy your favourite audio powered by legendary JBL Pro Sound.

You can immerse yourself in your favourite tunes for up to 40 hours on a single charge thanks to the innovative Bluetooth-enabled smart charging case. Lastly, the 6-mic technology ensures superior call quality in any conditions.

The JBL Tour PRO 2 (RRP NZ$ 349.95) will be available from May 2023 at JBL.co.nz and major retailers including Noel Leeming, JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, PB Tech, Spark, Smiths City, Heathcotes, Mighty Ape, Ari Duty Free and selected 100% stores.

Key features of the JBL Tour PRO2:

● True adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound

● 10mm dynamic drivers powered by legendary JBL PRO sound

● Customisable sound experience with Personi-fi 2.0

● Immersive JBL Spatial Sound

● 40 hours total music playback - 10 hours in the earbuds with a further 30 in the case

● 6-mic perfect calls with VoiceAware

● Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio compatible

● Oval Tube design with multiple ear tip sizes for comfort, performance, and the perfect seal