JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones

Outperforming the competition and JBL’s own previous headphones, the JBL Tour ONE M2 combines JBL’s best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC with JBL Pro tuned drivers to fill your ears with only the best sound, on-the-go, at work or at home.

True Adaptive ANC technology automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time, eliminating distractions and maximising your listening experience. Advanced built-in voice recognition reacts to your voice, pauses the music, and enables Ambient Aware. Ready to get back to it? Music and JBL’s next level True Adaptive ANC automatically resume once the conversation is over.

With up to 50 hours of playtime, or 30 hours with ANC activated, the Tour ONE M2 will outlast even the longest trip. Fast charge means 10 minutes plugged in and you’ll be free for five hours of JBL Pro Sound.

Audiophiles will also love the ability of the Tour ONE M2 to be tailored to their preferences, by allowing you to set up a customised hearing profile with HARMAN’s advanced Personi-Fi 2.0, for the ultimate personalised sound performance.

The JBL Tour ONE M2 (RRP NZ$ 369.95) is available now at JBL.co.nz and major retailers including Noel Leeming, JB HiFi, Harvey Norman, PB Tech, Spark, Smiths City, Heathcotes, Mighty Ape, Ari Duty Free and selected 100% stores.

Key features of the JBL Tour ONE M2:

● True adaptive noise cancelling with customisable ANC and ambient sound

● 40mm dynamic drivers tuned by legendary JBL PRO sound

● Customisable sound experience with Personi-fi 2.0

● Superior call with 4-mic technology with VoiceAware

● Immersive JBL Spatial Sound

● Up to 50 hours total music playback, 30 hours with ANC activated

● Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio compatible

● Comfortable, compact, foldable design and just 268g in weight