Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review

MacBooks, despite their top-tier computing prowess, have often left many desiring more when it comes to their integrated cameras. The standard 720p resolution, underwhelming performance in low light, and susceptibility to wash out in the face of even minimal backlighting have been the lament of many a user. The thought of resorting to third-party alternatives, such as a GoPro, for those crucial Microsoft Teams meetings had crossed my mind, but I hadn't imagined that Apple would itself provide a solution by officially supporting the use of an iPhone as a webcam with MacOS Ventura (or later) devices.

Upon scrutinizing the press images, a particularly intriguing product caught my eye - a mount designed to attach your phone to your monitor, thereby incorporating the superior camera capabilities of your iPhone into your Teams meetings. Enter the Belkin iPhone Mount. This innovative product employs a highly adhesive, rubber-like material, likely rubber itself, in conjunction with magnets to secure your phone. It provides a robust mount to position your phone in the spot traditionally occupied by your webcam. Pure ingenuity.

In utilizing this device, I discovered, not surprisingly, that the image quality is significantly enhanced due to the superior iPhone camera capabilities. This improvement did not go unnoticed during Teams calls. The latency was minimal, and with the inclusion of Center Stage, I found it a breeze to stay in the shot. The ability to blur or darken the background, or even simulate studio lighting, adds a professional touch to your video calls. For those instances when I needed to share a desk view, the wide-angle camera on the iPhone came in handy. Through the marvels of software, it gives the illusion that your iPhone is situated above your desk.

Moreover, this versatile accessory doubles as a phone grip, facilitating a firmer hold on your device, and can even function as a stand. There were, however, a few minor drawbacks. The phone doesn't lie flat when the accessory is attached, and the magnets could have been stronger to avoid the risk of the phone detaching and falling.

On a MacBook Pro, I observed that the combined weight of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Dbrand Grip Case did render the screen somewhat unstable when placed on uneven surfaces, such as a lap. This issue was not present when placed on a flat surface, like a desk.

Retailing at a moderate average price of $50, the Belkin iPhone Mount is a worthy investment, particularly for those who frequently work from home and desire the image quality akin to a professional Twitch streamer. You may even consider embarking on a streaming career with this product, if only Steam was compatible with MacOS. Although simple in design, the product is admirably effective in execution, making it a convenient tool to have on hand.