Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand

Amazon has announced the launch of new Echo products for your car. The Echo Auto is a flexible mounted device offering Alexa smart features to any car, available in New Zealand.



“Around the world, customers continue to trust and depend on Alexa—they’ve now purchased well over half a billion Alexa-enabled devices globally, with use of Alexa around the world increasing 35 percent last year,” said Patrick Walker, country manager of Amazon Devices, Australia and New Zealand. “These new devices will give local customers more of what they want—more options, for more environments and at an affordable price, making it easier for customers to build a smart home that fits their space and needs. And as with every Echo we’ve shipped, these devices will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI powered experiences for Alexa.”

Echo Auto (2nd Gen) is designed to enable Alexa hands-free features for cars that don’t have AI support built in. It comes in a new, slimmer design and includes a new adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in your car.

The device has five microphones, designed to hear your requests over music, the air conditioner, and road noise. With Echo Auto (2nd Gen), add Alexa to your car to listen to music, make calls, Drop In on compatible Echo devices, binge new podcasts, catch up on the news, and add items to calendars or to-do lists – all while keeping your eyes fixed on the road.

You can also control compatible smart home devices from the road; ask Alexa to turn on the lights or the coffee machine, and more, while you’re away from home.