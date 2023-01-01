Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds

Technics is launching two new noise-cancelling wireless in-ear earbuds, the flagship EAH-AZ80 and the EAH-AZ60M2, designed specifically for people seeking superb sound quality and comfort throughout their busy lives.

The new EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models allow you to enjoy the sound quality and express your personal style freely. When designing the new earbuds, Technics used its expertise as the legendary audio brand to make the sound quality pure, focusing on every aspect of sound - driver, acoustic structure, mechanical structure, and digital signal processing - so you can hear every detail.

The new models’ innovative features offer clear calls through advanced JustMyVoice technology, industry-leading noise-cancellation, long battery life, multipoint connection with up to three devices, and wireless charging. Enclosed in a stylish and ergonomic design to make the earbuds comfortable to wear all day, with seven different earpiece sizes, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are tailored for the perfect fit.

The flagship EAH-AZ80 features a new 10mm free-edge aluminium diaphragm that delivers the greatest sound quality ever from Technics’ true wireless earbuds, extending high and low-frequency response while reducing unwanted resonance and distortion. The unique acoustic box design found in both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 houses an acoustic control chamber to optimise airflow for natural-sounding vocals and other mid-ranges: a powerful bass and a harmoniser to smooth out trebles to create a dynamic range of sound with less distortion. The result is a rich, immersive, and expansive sound with smooth and detailed highlights, allowing you to hear every detail.

Additionally, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 support High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth and LDAC technology, delivering a wide dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition.

For those situations when you want to immerse yourself in music or meetings, both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models feature Technics’ proprietary Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology to achieve industry-leading performance. A digital software filter and feedforward mic suppress noise from outside the earbuds, while a feedback mic paired with an analogue hardware filter inhibits noise from inside the earbud. This combination enables noise-cancelling levels to be adjusted in line with the surrounding environment, whether at home or on the move, and the no-latency processing means you won’t miss a beat.

The level of noise cancelling can vary greatly from person to person due to differences in ear shape and other factors. For this reason, try the various sizes of included earpieces to find your perfect fit and then use the Technics Audio Connect app to finetune the effect for your ears.

Both EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 now support multipoint connections with up to three Bluetooth devices simultaneously, allowing you to switch between sources seamlessly.

These new earbuds are equipped with JustMyVoice technology, which uses Technics’ unique signal processing to analyse your voice signal and suppress surrounding noise so that your voice is captured clearly. Voice detection mics pick up your voice when speaking, while two MEMS mics actively isolate your voice and reduce surrounding noise with beamforming technology for a clear call, even in noisy environments or while working from home. Eight mics - four on each ear - play a significant role in supporting more comfortable, natural conversation over the phone.

JustMyVoice technology in the new wireless models has evolved to offer improved ambient noise reduction capability in any environment, such as on a windy day or when meeting online in a noisy coffee shop. The voice detection signal and adaptive noise suppression feature - which automatically adjusts to the noise level - allow your voice to be delivered more clearly in windy or noisy environments while avoiding “muffled” speech.

The EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models can be operated freely using only the left or right earbuds. Within the Technics Audio Connect App, you can adjust the touch and hold, single, double, and triple tap actions (such as volume up/down, skip forward/back, ambient or noise cancelling mode on/off). You can even assign specific actions to one or the other earbud. Setting up your earbuds the way you want considerably enhances personalisation options, especially when you only want to use a single earbud.

The EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are also equipped with unique ambient sound modes that can be set to “Natural Ambient” or “Attention” mode. Natural Ambient Mode captures all surrounding noise, allowing you to listen to music or talk on the telephone while paying attention to your surroundings. Attention Mode captures sounds in the human voice frequency range, ensuring you can hear human voices nearby, such as announcements at the airport or a family member’s voice at home, while reducing other unwanted external noises. Using the Technics Audio Connect app, you can adjust exactly how much external sound you want to hear in both modes using an innovative slider interface.

With newly added Qi Wireless Charge support for the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2, charging begins simply by placing the cradle on a wireless charger.

The Technics Audio Connect app for smartphones makes it easy to configure and control EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 wireless earbuds, offering voice assistant compatibilityiv and customisation of noise cancellation and sound mode settings. New to the app are a check battery function, super bass equaliser, and the ability to toggle between voice and sound effect guidance.

Both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH- AZ60M2 models boast water-resistant performance in line with the IPX4 standard and are unharmed when splashed with water from any direction. Both models also include Alexa built-in.

The premium EAH-AZ80 features a specially shaped housing that aligns with your ear’s concha for improved stability without the pressure applied by conventional earbud designs. The EAH-AZ60M2 features an All-Day Comfort Fit Design housing with an expanded contact area that feels more comfortable and secure. Technics silicone earpieces combine materials of varying hardness for an excellent fit, high-quality sound, and superior insulation. You can choose from seven different earpiece sizes, ranging from XXS to XL, to find the best fit for the best sound.

The flagship, premium EAH-AZ80 is available in deep pure black and silver, each with a stylish spin-processed touch-sensor surface for a better user experience. The cradle features a high-quality aluminium finish and a hairline-engraved Technics logo. Compact and light, the easy-to-carry rounded form fits comfortably in your hand.

The EAH-AZ60M2 is available in black, silver, and midnight blue. The compact and portable cradle also features a high-quality finish and engraved Technics logo for a premium feel.