Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision

Dysons has unveiled a powerful cleaning robot with six times the suction of any other robot vacuum.

“A robot vacuum cleaner should not be a novelty. We know there are many frustrations with current robot vacuum cleaners – some have low suction power, or inefficient navigation systems which means that they often get stuck and don’t do a proper job of vacuuming. Dyson engineers have focused on developing machines that overcome these challenges and which increasingly anticipate our needs, understand its environment and operate autonomously," said Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer.

Engineered with unique Dyson Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) technology, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav has a 360-degree vision system that knows where it has been, sees where to clean, and is intelligent enough to respond to dust sensed in the home and creates dust maps of your home. The high-level processor thinks and adapts, collecting sensor data to pinpoint its position within 71mm. Twenty-six sensors on the robot perform specific tasks, including dust detection, obstacle avoidance and detecting walls to clean right to the edge.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav was developed by a team of engineers across Dyson campuses in the UK, Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia, with many based at Dyson’s new RDD Centre for Robotics at Hullavington, UK.

The robot has a 360-degree vision system using a fisheye lens which allows the robot to have a panoramic view of the home and accurately interpret its surroundings. Its SLAM vision system processes the information from the camera and remembers where it has been and knows where to clean.

A Dyson Hyperdymium motor spins up to 110,000 rpm to deliver six times the suction of any other robot vacuum. It also features Dyson’s new triple-action brush bar – Dyson’s first brush bar to combine three ways to deep clean with powerful suction: soft ‘fluffy’ nylon for large debris pick up on hard floors; anti-static carbon fibre filaments for fine dust pick up on hard floors; and stiff nylon bristles to dig into carpets.

Cleaning edge-to-edge was an essential part of the brief, and along with the full-width brush bar, the robot also features a side edge actuator to redirect suction to the side. Wall-follow sensors allow it to get up to the edge of a room and follow the wall, deploying the actuator to pick up dust from the edge.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav works with the My Dyson App to intelligently navigate and clean. Features on the app include the ability to create, customise and schedule zones. Owners can define zones in their homes and set it to clean at specific times of the day.

Armed with a dual-link suspension system, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav can climb up to 21mm. The machine has a low profile and can clean under furniture up to 99 mm in height, easily navigating under and around furniture.

Its battery can provide up to 50 minutes of cleaning time before automatically docking for recharging. The Dyson 360 uses a fully-sealed HEPA filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.