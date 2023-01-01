Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms

Dyson unveiled its latest air purification technology, designed to purify the air in large spaces. Outdoor pollutants can enter our indoor spaces and react with indoor pollutants, creating a complex mixture of dirty air – at times, causing indoor air to be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection, a new K-Carbon filter for NO2 capture and introduces a CO2 sensor to promote a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. Alongside powerful projection, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 55.6 decibels of noise - making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde represents a step-change in air purification, as Dyson engineers address the problems with weak airflow projection in large rooms. Conventional large-format purifiers typically diffuse air upwards or have weak projection which reduces their ability to achieve a thorough large-room clean. To achieve better, they developed a new energy-efficient, low-pressure air delivery system: Cone Aerodynamics.

Cone Aerodynamics uses the Coanda effect to merge two air streams over a smooth surface, resulting in a powerful and condensed jet of air that can be projected more than 10 meters with minimal noise. It delivers more than double the airflow of the previous generation Dyson Purifiers. Powerful projection is critical to ensure the machine delivers clean air to every corner and displaces dirty air back towards the filter. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde projects purified air at angles of 0, 25 or 55 degrees, depending on user preference.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is engineered to clean the air continuously, even in large spaces. Some common sources of indoor air pollution include tobacco smoke, household cleaning products, building materials, and outdoor air pollution that enters the home. These sources emit pollutants such as formaldehyde, VOCs, NO2 and ozone. The machine has improved filtration to capture all these harmful pollutants - featuring a whole-machine sealed filtration system, ensuring only clean air is projected back into the room, and the pollutants stay in the filter. By scaling up all three filtration layers and improving HEPA filter life by up to five times, Dyson engineers have taken filtration performance to the next level.

The HEPA H13-grade particle filter comprises 21 meters of borosilicate microfibres pleated 459 times (making it 3.8x larger than its predecessors and the equivalent area of 2 king-size beds or 127 pieces of A4 paper). It captures 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns, and lasts up to five years.

The new K-Carbon filter combats NO2 specifically, which can be emitted from activities like cooking or entering the home from outdoor sources, like nearby road traffic. It also captures benzene and household odours. Enriched with potassium, this filter now captures three times more NO2 than its predecessor.

Finally, the Dyson Selective Catalytic Oxidation (SCO) filter is made up of billions of atom-sized tunnels which break down formaldehyde molecules into tiny amounts of water and CO2. It then re-generates oxygen.

For the first time, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde incorporates a CO2 sensor. Higher CO2 levels indoors can impact your well-being and can also affect your cognitive abilities. The CO2 sensor accurately reports when CO2 levels exceed recommended levels, preventing you from breathing in stale air. With the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, you can breathe cleaner air continuously, even in large spaces, and take control of your indoor air quality.