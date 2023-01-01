Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand

Google has opened up its Google Play Games beta to New Zealand users. This comes after the announcement made during the Google for Games Developer Summit.

"Our goal with this beta experience has been to gather early feedback so we can continue improving the product to fit the needs of players and developers around the world. Over the past months, we have added multiple features and lowered the minimum PC spec requirements to make GPG more widely available. Starting today, we’re excited to announce that Google Play Games beta will be rolling out to all players in New Zealand," according to the Google New Zealand Blog.

Over the past few months, the Google Play Games catalogue growth has been accelerating with the addition of many popular mobile games. The company announced the Google Play Games beta launch with titles from globally acclaimed developers such as Gardenscapes, Evony: The King’s Return, and Lords Mobile. These games and dozens more are available to play in New Zealand.

Players participating in the beta have expressed excitement at being able to seamlessly play their favourite games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks and PCs. Additionally, since launching last year, the platform requirements were reduced, with the minimum spec requirements being a personal computer running Windows 10, an integrated graphics card and four core CPU.

As the platform moves towards a full release, Google will continue to add new features and evaluate developer and player feedback.

If you’re an Android games developer looking to learn more about Google Play Games, please express interest on its developer site.