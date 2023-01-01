Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset

Logitech G has announced the new Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset. Designed and tested with top esports athletes, the new PRO X 2 headset features all-new PRO-G GRAPHENE audio drivers.

“The core philosophy of the Logitech G PRO Series is about creating gear that meets the demanding needs of professional esports athletes and competitive gamers,” says Chris Pate, Principal Product Manager, Logitech G PRO Series. “With PRO X 2, we've achieved a groundbreaking level of performance by redesigning our PRO-G drivers with Graphene audio technology. With our use of graphene, we can create a driver that is both incredibly rigid and, at the same time, almost impossibly lightweight. This delivers high fidelity sound with extremely low distortion, giving pros the performance, they need to play to their maximum potential.”

In esports, clarity of sound and communications are critical factors influencing winning. Hearing the slightest audio cue and communicating with teammates makes all the difference. The new PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver has been precision engineered with a 50 mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live edge suspension to deliver immersive soundscapes like never before. The new driver delivers improvements in sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly, and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player.

In addition to an all-new PRO-G GRAPHENE audio driver, PRO X 2 features significant enhancements over the current PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset, including:

Robust Connections - improved LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connections (3.5mm Aux). LIGHTSPEED now delivers PRO-grade wireless with up to 50 hours of use on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection range of up to 30m.

Award-Winning PRO Design - Designed for, and in collaboration with, pro gamers, PRO X 2 features a durable yet lightweight aluminium and steel frame and supreme comfort with a rotating, durable hinge and swappable earpads in leatherette and velour.

Communicate With Confidence - 6mm cardioid microphone on a detachable boom arm, with advanced Blue VO!CE software filters through G HUB for clear and consistent communications.

DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound - Precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, with deeply immersive soundscape experiences.

Logitech G PRO Series line is developed under a unique Design by Collaboration program, which brings together many of the world’s top esports athletes and teams to develop new high-performance esports gear that pushes the boundaries of innovation and performance to give them the competitive edge.

“I have always felt Logitech G values my feedback and opinion for product development, that’s why their gear is the highest performing and most popular among top esports athletes. During the development of the G PRO X 2 Gaming headset, I enjoyed the improved comfort and excellent mic. In-game, I found the new Graphene driver a game changer, it really made me feel I got a new advantage to win against my competition,” said Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev, Counter-Strike, Natus Vincere.

The PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is available from 13 June on LogitechG.com and at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, PB Tech and Mighty Ape for a suggested retail price of NZ$ 499.95