Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging

Canon New Zealand is introducing the PowerShot V10, a lightweight and easy-to-use vlogging camera for those who want to take friends and followers along on their adventures without carrying much equipment. Weighing just over 211 grams, the compact PowerShot V10 offers lifestyle and travel content creators an all-in-one solution that combines high-quality microphones with a built-in stand. It allows you to produce compelling content for your community, thanks to 4K UHD movie recordings and professional-looking background blur.

The sturdy vertical body is an entirely new design for Canon - a device so portable and unobtrusive that creators can comfortably blend in when recording themselves in crowded places. Never miss spontaneous moments and candid reactions, as the centred record button is tailor-made for quick and agile one-handed camera control.

The PowerShot V10 features a large 1-inch CMOS sensor that delivers 4K video quality while offering stills shooting capabilities. For added cinematic atmosphere, creators can quickly switch up the ambience using any of the 14 included colour filter effects and Smooth Skin mode.

The Movie Digital IS mode is ideal for handheld videography as it helps with reducing camera shake, offering sharper, cleaner footage with more detail and clarity.

Matching the broad capabilities of various social media platforms, the PowerShot V10 can shoot in both orientations and record up to an hour of continuous video. On top of this, its auto-level feature can help keep your video straight and avoid slanted clips, reducing the time needed to edit your content.

Perfect for any outdoor or urban environment, the PowerShot V10 has two large stereo microphones designed for narration and a third audio noise reduction microphone.

Housed in a vertical body and designed with simplicity in mind, the PowerShot V10 can be operated almost entirely single-handedly. Equipped with a 2.0-inch LCD touchscreen which you can flip to the front, perfect for self-vlogging or recording others, it lends itself to handheld shooting, allowing you to easily capture emotions and create that intimacy between you and your viewers. The built-in stand allows you to record more free-standing content like cooking tutorials, hauls or popular formats like ‘Get Ready With Me’ and ‘Unboxing’ or listicle videos.

The PowerShot V10 is fully compatible with the Canon Camera Connect app so that you can transfer your videos to a smartphone or tablet over Wi-Fi with ease. Managing your video workflow has never been easier with built-in image.canon integration for temporary cloud storage, from which you can directly transfer to your platform of choice. Its smart intuitive design also includes both HDMI and USB ports for easy transfers to a laptop or PC or to use as a webcam. For those constantly out and about, the device can be recharged on the go via USB-C.

Take your content straight from the camera to your viewers, with simplified live streaming capabilities included in the PowerShot V10 – allowing you to go live to your followers with dedicated menu options for live streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

The PowerShot V10 will be available in New Zealand from June 2023 with exclusive retailer JB Hifi. Pricing will be set at retailer's discretion, with an RRP of NZ$ 899.