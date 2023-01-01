Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera

Sony has announced the all-new second-generation ZV series camera, the ZV-1 II. The new model includes highly requested and popular market-leading features. With a wider angle than ZV-1, the ZV-1 II helps vloggers make more engaging storytelling with attractive photogenic image quality.

With the 1.0-type Exmor RS image sensor (approximately 20.1 effective megapixels), BIONZ X image processing engine, and ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 18-50mm F1.8-4 lens, the ZV-1 II allows creators of any skill level to enjoy sophisticated capabilities. From the 18-50mm wide angle lens which can frame everything from group selfies to narrow interiors or dynamic recordings of everyday scenes to the Multiple Face Recognition, which recognises and automatically adjusts to keep all faces sharp and clear when taking selfie shots that include two or three people, the ZV-1 II is the advanced vlogging camera packed into a travel-size.

The ZV-1 II is perfect for on the go; its compact and lightweight design can be easily carried in a pocket or small bag, even with its optical wide zoom lens. The ZV-1 II supports different filming styles with the vari-angle screen suitable for selfies, easy-to-hold body grip (or with an optional GP-VPT2BT grip), user-friendly key and control layout and the recording indicator on the front face of the body. The monitor display has been redesigned with a bold, clearly visible red frame that makes it obvious when a recording is in progress. Power charge quickly via a USB Type-C connector.

For easy high-quality live streaming, simply connect the ZV-1 II to a PC or smartphone with a commercially available USB cable to use as a webcam. Make your video more attractive in online meetings and live streaming by using Creative Look to improve the skin’s appearance and adjust the hue. Faces will appear clearer and brighter (Face Priority AE), and the eyes will be focused (Real-time Eye AF).

The new ZV-1 II will be available in New Zealand from late June 2023 with a SRP NZ$ 1599.95.