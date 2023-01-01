Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2

Synology has announced the release of DSM 7.2, offering a range of innovative enhancements to address IT challenges, including immutable storage and backup, full-volume encryption, performance improvements, stricter access controls, and storage planning capabilities.

"At Synology, we are committed to continuous improvement and innovation to ensure that organizations have the tools they need to manage their data with confidence and ease," said Shamrock Ko, Product Manager at Synology.

One of the new features, license-free immutable storage and backup makes its way to DSM 7.2 with WriteOnce shared folders and Immutable Snapshots. Leveraging write once-read many (WORM) technologies, these features allow organizations to safeguard their data from malicious attacks, tampering, and accidental deletions by creating an unalterable copy of their data. This capability is crucial for industries such as healthcare, finance, and government, which must comply with strict data retention policies.

Also new, Full-Volume Encryption encrypts data at rest, including shared folders, LUNs, and package data. This feature ensures data privacy and security in case of a security breach or theft, as data stored within is rendered unreadable without the decryption key. Additionally, KMIP is supported to simplify and centralize key management.

Full-Volume Encryption provides an up to 48% writing performance boost compared to applying Shared Folder Encryption to all eligible data stored on a volume. Between the two modes, users now have efficient options to protect specific data or entire file systems against unauthorized access.

DSM 7.2 supports M.2 NVMe SSD storage volumes on more systems, allowing for more flexible use of built-in M.2 NVMe slots. SSD deduplication sees improvements with the implementation of inline zero-block removal, providing up to 25% faster deduplication times by reducing the amount of data that needs to be stored.

Meanwhile, an updated full-system backup in Hyper Backup provides a bare-metal backup option to the cloud, USB devices, and other destinations. Using block-level storage technology, initial full system backups are twice as fast.

Adaptive multi-factor authentication makes its way to Synology systems, providing a seamless approach to security by assessing various contextual factors such as device, location, time of day, and user behavior to determine whether additional verification is needed.

Security measures are further enhanced by implementing Auto Block for connections through SMB and QuickConnect. Auto Block protects against brute force attacks by blocking IP addresses with repeated failed login attempts. QuickConnect can globally ban IP addresses, bolstering overall security against potential threats.

DSM 7.2 also includes several significant enhancements to applications and services, including: