JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos

As the temperature cools down outside, JBL fans will be cranking up the volume indoors – with five new soundbars launching in New Zealand that promise to deliver the most immersive home cinema audio direct to your living room.

The new JBL Bar Series elevates the audio experience of a movie with Dolby Atmos technology for heart-pounding, immersive audio. There’s a variety of options in the line-up for entertainment enthusiasts to choose from, with a range of budgets – from the powerful Bar 1300 to the compact all-in-one Bar 300.

“Movies, sports and TV just aren’t the same without powerful and emotive audio pulling you into the action,” says Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand.

“That’s why JBL has carefully engineered our soundbar range, packing them with features like Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound to create that encompassing audio, deep bass and detailed sound your content demands - so you get the full experience from all your favourite entertainment,” Sherman continued.

Top of the range is the JBL 1300, a true home cinema experience without wires. The 15-channel JBL Bar 1300 uses six up-firing drivers and HARMAN’s unique MultiBeam technology to create an immersive audio experience leveraging its sphere of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound. With its detachable wireless surround speakers and 10’’ wireless subwoofer, film buffs will experience next-level audio whether watching movies, playing games or listening to music like never before.

Just place the two detachable battery-powered surround speakers anywhere in the room and get swept away with crystal-clear audio, free from wires or extra power connections. Pair one of the detachable wireless speakers to any Bluetooth device to use as a standalone speaker, or pair them together for a powerful stereo sound experience.

Each JBL Bar features HARMAN’s PureVoice - a new technology that uses the company’s unique algorithm to optimise voice clarity even when loud sound effects take over so movie buffs can follow even the most complex plot.

Entertainment enthusiasts can also easily connect a soundbar to online music services via WiFi with compatible speakers and browse integrated music platforms to find new songs and artists through the new JBL One app. With the new app’s fully customisable EQ settings, users can personalise their listening experience.

Enhanced connectivity features in the range let you link any of the new JBL Bar models with a voice assistant-enabled device – you can instantly ask Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to stream your tunes or favourite content without getting up from the comfort of the couch. Each of the new soundbars can also access over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in.

The new additions to the Bar Series are available now at jbl.co.nz and authorised retailers, including Noel Leeming, JB Hifi, PB Tech, Smiths City, and One.