Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand

HMD Global has welcomed three new C-series Nokia smartphones to New Zealand via their exclusive partners Spark to meet the increasing demand for quality and durable, yet affordable devices.

Brenden Folitarik, HMD Global’s Country Manager for New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands: “We know the family wallet is under increased pressure. We also know consumers are obsessed with taking photos with their phones and the Nokia C32 takes this to a whole new level bringing high-quality photos at exceptional value. We believe that value should not sacrifice design, so we have included a toughened glass finish usually seen in more premium designs to ensure Nokia C32 looks as good as the pictures it takes.”



The launch of the new Nokia C32, the first smartphone in the popular C-series with a 50MP camera, brings advanced imaging to an even more affordable price point. Powerful imaging algorithms support the 50MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera to get the most out of the hardware. Capturing more light than ever before and equipped with a bespoke night mode on both the front and rear cameras, Nokia C32 gives impressive pictures in any lighting conditions.

Bringing a refreshed design with a toughened glass back, two-tone finish and elegant straight sidewalls, it takes the C-series into a new age of Nordic premium. A bright 6.5’’HD+ display is wrapped in a bold Charcoal colourway with matching accent detail.

Toughened glass front and back, a robust metal chassis for extra support on the inside, and IP52-rated protection safeguard Nokia C32 from scratches, drops, and daily wear and tear. On the inside, app hibernation and Super Battery Saver help Nokia C32 last up to three days on a single charge.

Nokia C32 comes with Android 13 out-of-the-box and is available at Spark and New Zealand leading retailers, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Harvey Norman, PB Tech and JB Hi-Fi. Nokia C32 comes in Charcoal and is available in 4 GB memory with 64 GB storage configurations starting at NZ$ 259.

The next model is the Nokia C12, with a 6.3” HD+ display and Android 12 (Go edition), giving you an average of 20% more free storage to store up to a thousand more songs or pictures or even a few hours of HD video.

Enjoy 30% faster app opening times courtesy of Android 12 (Go edition). Greater memory combined with more advanced octa-core processing gives you an enhanced performance that can keep up with the busiest of lifestyles, while performance optimiser carries out a regular cleaning for a fluid everyday experience.

Nokia C12 is available at Spark and retailers Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Harvey Norman, PB Tech and JB Hi-Fi with prices starting from NZ$199 and comes in 2 GB memory and 64 GB storage configurations, with support for up to 256 GB additional memory.

The entry-level Nokia C02 brings a new, modern design to the C-series. It delivers hours of talk time thanks to a powerful battery improved with the latest battery-saving features, matched with streamlined and efficient software that gives you 20% more storage.

The performance optimiser cleans up unnecessary apps running in the background, providing a more fluid user experience. What’s more, Android 12 (Go edition) launches apps 30% faster and can translate any on-screen text into your preferred language, and has a privacy dashboard feature, creating a more personal, safe, and effortless experience than ever before.

The Nokia C02 boasts a versatile and flexible camera setup at an entry-level price point. Replete with camera options, such as time-lapse, Nokia C02 lets you capture scenic shots or beautifully blurred portrait images with Portrait mode.

Nokia C02 is available at Spark and retailers Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Harvey Norman, PB Tech and JB Hi-Fi, starting at NZ$179.