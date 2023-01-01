Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Electronics Co. has announced its new Galaxy Tab S9 series, a premium product portfolio that redefines the tablet landscape and sets new standards for immersive viewing and creative freedom. Across all three models, Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays ensure epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. And as the first Galaxy Tab S series to earn an IP68 rating, Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration indoors and out.

“There are no devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 on the market today. A true disrupter in its category, it is the first of its kind to deliver experiences that users love most about tablets in one complete premium design,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S9 series empowers users to take their big ideas and bring them to life, completely effortlessly.”

Whether playing games or watching videos, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers an entertainment experience that is immersive and portable. Galaxy Tab S9 series’ HDR10+ ensures scene-by-scene, frame-by-frame tone optimisation with a wide range of colours and brightness. The dynamic refresh rate of the Galaxy Tab S9 series automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimised battery efficiency. Eye Comfort also reduces eye strain with low blue light by more than 70 per cent. It brings sharp details to life, making photography, blueprints, animations, and more look crisp and clear. Plus, the 16:10 aspect ratio presents TV and movies as they are meant to be viewed.

Entertainment on the Galaxy Tab S9 series’ is enhanced by spacious audio delivered through 20% larger quad speakers with sound by AKG speaker system and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. To ensure a cinematic sound experience, Galaxy Tab S9 users can also choose from customised sound settings for gaming, listening to music, taking video calls and more. For those who want to take their entertainment outdoors, innovative Vision Booster technology is now on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. It automatically detects bright lighting conditions and adapts to keep the screen vivid. And with the Smart Book Cover that stands all on its own, adjust the device to either portrait or landscape orientation for hands-free viewing.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is sleeker than ever but packs a punch. Every device has the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the same fast mobile processor in Samsung’s latest smartphones. Galaxy Tab S9 users will benefit from optimised large-screen gaming experiences following close collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also the most heat-efficient Galaxy Tab lineup ever, with an internal vapour chamber custom engineered for the high-intensity demands of a tablet. New two-way heat dissipation helps enable and sustain better performance over a longer usage period.

Every premium Galaxy Tab S9 device comes with the one tool tablet users love and want most: the Galaxy S Pen. Offering a pen-on-paper-like experience, Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, opening up more possibilities for where users can capture and express their ideas. The S Pen can also write in search bars, browsers and app stores, and new bidirectional charging ensures it gets power no matter which way it faces when in its cradle. Users can upgrade to the S Pen Creator Edition for an even more premium experience. The S Pen Creator Edition is designed with textured material for a comfortable grip and wider tilt angle, making creating more intuitive. Two types of pen tips are also available, a hard type for natural drawing experiences and a soft type for paper-like writing experiences.

The immersive displays of the Galaxy Tab S9 series are the ideal backdrop for any project. With Multi Window, up to three apps can display as an organised grid of easily adjustable windows. Do research in a browser, reference an image from Samsung Gallery and sketch out ideas in Samsung Notes, all simultaneously in one view. Or with Pop-Up View, apps can be viewed as floating windows while still showing the full home screen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series’ Book Cover Keyboard and DeX Mode can simulate a desktop experience with maximum tablet portability when travelling or working on the go. The Book Cover Keyboard’s adjustable angles and backlit keypad feel like a lightweight PC. Meanwhile, DeX Mode has an easy-to-follow cursor, flexible window resizing and positioning, and Second Screen capabilities to mirror or extend the PC screen to the tablet. In a Google Meet call, collaborate more easily by sharing the screen and co-editing a live Samsung Notes document simultaneously.

With its distinctive device experience, The Galaxy Tab S9 series also integrates seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem. Using creative tools is simple when Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are connected to other devices. Multi Control makes copying, pasting or dragging text and images directly between tablet and smartphone seamless, allowing users to control their smartphone with a Galaxy Tab S9 touchpad.

To match its premium software experiences, the Galaxy Tab S9 series hardware features iconic Galaxy design characteristics from the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout. Measuring as thin as 5.5mm for Tab S9 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is lightweight, slim, and durable with an IP68 rating.

Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 26, with general availability starting August 18.

The series comes in two colours, Beige and Graphite, and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9. It also comes in a redesigned packaging box and the paper used for the packaging box is 100 per cent recycled paper.