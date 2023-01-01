Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson launches its first all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner. Engineered by Dyson to solve the challenges with existing wet-and-dry formats, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete provides uses with a multifunctional and versatile cleaning solution to remove dust, spills and stains, all-in-one Dyson.

The Dyson Submarine wet roller head has been precision engineered to deliver the right amount of water to effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris such as food crumbs.

Using a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies, the Dyson Submarine takes hard floors to the next level of cleaning, for a ‘clean floor finish' – without oversaturating. To achieve this, Dyson engineers designed an eight-point hydration system, using a pressurised chamber for even water distribution and optimal saturation across the full width of the roller. Eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, release precisely 18ml water every minute to wash floors evenly without leaving excess wetness.

The motor-driven microfibre roller removes spills, tough stains and debris, whilst a durable plate extracts contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tray for easy emptying. The 300ml clean water tank covers flooring up to 110m2. A slightly larger 360ml dirty water tank ensures no dirt or debris is transferred back onto the floor, and the roller remains saturated with clean water from start to finish.

Designed for effortless manoeuvring underneath furniture and with edge-to-edge cleaning, the Dyson Submarine wet roller head reaches under furniture to pick up debris and spills under low-reach spaces.

Charlie Park, Vice President of Floorcare R&D at Dyson, says: “Existing wet cleaning formats are commonly met with owner frustrations; largely around manoeuvrability, maintenance and pick up performance. Our solution solves these challenges and provides users with a multifunctional, compact yet powerful vacuum that takes deep cleaning to the next level. The launch of our first all-in-one wet-and-dry machine is an important step in Dyson’s commitment to improve everyday lives, and create cleaner, healthier homes. For the first time, we’re combining our dust illumination and sensing technologies, anti-tangle for soft furnishings and carpets alongside our new wet roller head to wash hard floors.”

First introduced in 2021, Dyson’s illuminating dust technology was developed to reveal invisible dust. Using a light source positioned at the endcap of our cleaner head, a blade of light is projected to illuminate microscopic particles on floors.

Acoustic Dust Sensing provides reassurance that you have deep cleaned. An LCD screen shows the size and number of particles, displaying real-time scientific proof of a deep clean by counting and measuring microscopic dust particles with a piezo sensor, which automatically increases suction power across different floor types and dust amounts.

Dyson’s Hyperdymium motor spins at up to 125,000 RPM to deliver 240 air watts of powerful suction. After vacuuming and the Dyson Submarine wet roller head is attached, power is automatically diverted from the Hyperdymium motor, so there is no vacuum suction. This prevents water from entering the motor and ensures contaminated water and debris are collected in the Dyson Submarine wet roller head tray.

Alongside the Dyson Combi and Crevice tools, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete also comes with Dyson’s motor-driven Hair Screw tool to easily pick up long hair and pet hair. Designed to prevent hair wrapping around the brush bar, the conical brush and angled bristles enable hair to “migrate” down the brush bar easily, sliding off the tip and into the bin.

While the mechanics of the tool make it perfect for removing those long pieces of debris in your home, the Hair Screw tool has been engineered for deep cleaning, removing dust from areas where it’s usually invisible, like your mattress or sofa.

From Thursday, 27 July, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner will be available in New Zealand from Dyson online, priced at NZ$1,649. From 3 August, it will be available from select third-party retailers. From late August, the Dyson V15 Detect Submarine Complete cordless vacuum cleaner will be available exclusively from Dyson online, priced at NZ$1,749.