Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie

Scams are one of the most pervasive Cyber Safety threats of our time. The sheer volume is staggering – people are collectively wading through 3.4 billion phishing emails daily – and scams are becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot without help.

Cyber-security company Norton is inviting people to join in the fight against scams by offering early access to Norton Genie, a real-time AI-powered scam detector, to provide an easy, fast and free way to check if texts, emails, websites and social media posts are a scam.

“Every day, we’re inundated with messages and scams that have become so believable that anyone, even the savviest of us, is just one wrong tap from becoming a scammer’s next victim," said Ondrej Vlcek, President at Gen. "We want to give people Digital Freedom – the freedom that can only be achieved when you’re safe and empowered online. Genie is an always-on, easy-to-use, trusted advisor that helps you stay ahead of highly convincing scams. By bringing together best-in-class scam intel from Norton with advanced AI, we can empower people to take full advantage of the digital world safely, privately and confidently.”

Norton Genie is a brand-new innovation from Norton designed to be as simple as asking for advice from a friend that’s available 24/7. With just a few clicks or taps, Genie will give immediate guidance on whether the message, email, link, or post is potentially a scam and what to do next. Genie is powered by a unique combination of Norton expertise and advanced AI trained on millions of scam messages and the red flags to watch for. As scammers adapt to new technology to make their attacks more convincing, now more than ever, people need AI on their side to help stay ahead of today’s ever-evolving scams. Norton Genie is constantly improving to help stop scammers in their tracks and help fight today’s scams and tomorrow’s.

Norton Genie is a comprehensive mobile app and web-based service providing scam detection with the following key features:

You can upload a screenshot or copy and paste the text of a suspicious message and Genie will instantly tell you if a message or site appears to be a scam.

Genie combines advanced AI with best-in-class cybersecurity data and technology to help identify scams before you engage. As part of Gen, Norton tapped into the company’s investment and application of AI research and innovation, decades of experience uncovering and remediating scams, phishing attacks, and sketchy websites, and extensive library of known threats to create Genie.

The more people use Genie, the smarter it gets. Our AI-powering Genie will continue to learn and adapt to detect new scams and help protect against emerging threats. While Genie gets better and better with scam detection in messages, emails and social media posts, we will be hard at work developing additional ways Genie can protect people from other types of scams they could fall victim to.

Beyond telling you if a message is likely a scam, Genie takes it one step further by answering your most pressing follow-up questions. How did it know the message was a scam? What should you do next? Like a trusted advisor, Genie empowers you with the information you need to be safer in your digital life.

Norton Genie is still learning and in an early access phase. Genie is available now in New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and the United States, for free at nz.norton.com and the Apple App Store. Norton Genie is compatible with iOS 14.0 or greater, Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox. Norton Genie is expected to become generally available, expand platform availability to Android and enter additional markets later this year.