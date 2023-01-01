Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie

Scams are one of the most pervasive Cyber Safety threats of our time. The sheer volume is staggering – people are collectively wading through 3.4 billion phishing emails daily – and scams are becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot without help.
Cyber-security company Norton is inviting people to join in the fight against scams by offering early access to Norton Genie, a real-time AI-powered scam detector, to provide an easy, fast and free way to check if texts, emails, websites and social media posts are a scam.
“Every day, we’re inundated with messages and scams that have become so believable that anyone, even the savviest of us, is just one wrong tap from becoming a scammer’s next victim," said Ondrej Vlcek, President at Gen. "We want to give people Digital Freedom – the freedom that can only be achieved when you’re safe and empowered online. Genie is an always-on, easy-to-use, trusted advisor that helps you stay ahead of highly convincing scams. By bringing together best-in-class scam intel from Norton with advanced AI, we can empower people to take full advantage of the digital world safely, privately and confidently.”
Norton Genie is a brand-new innovation from Norton designed to be as simple as asking for advice from a friend that’s available 24/7. With just a few clicks or taps, Genie will give immediate guidance on whether the message, email, link, or post is potentially a scam and what to do next. Genie is powered by a unique combination of Norton expertise and advanced AI trained on millions of scam messages and the red flags to watch for. As scammers adapt to new technology to make their attacks more convincing, now more than ever, people need AI on their side to help stay ahead of today’s ever-evolving scams. Norton Genie is constantly improving to help stop scammers in their tracks and help fight today’s scams and tomorrow’s.
Norton Genie is a comprehensive mobile app and web-based service providing scam detection with the following key features:
Norton Genie is still learning and in an early access phase. Genie is available now in New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and the United States, for free at nz.norton.com and the Apple App Store. Norton Genie is compatible with iOS 14.0 or greater, Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox. Norton Genie is expected to become generally available, expand platform availability to Android and enter additional markets later this year.