Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand

Nespresso is introducing two additions to the Vertuo family, catering to coffee enthusiasts' diverse tastes and preferences throughout Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The new Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima allow coffee enthusiasts to create endless café-style coffee at home.

The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista empowers coffee lovers to unleash their inner barista with Nespresso’s technology. Coffee enthusiasts can explore endless coffee possibilities as they craft their favourite café-style coffee with customisable milk textures, temperature control, and a wide range of coffee styles. The integrated steam wand lets you froth your milk, personalise your recipes, and even create latte art.

Meanwhile, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima brings simplicity to your coffee and milk moments at home. Prepare to savour rich, velvety lattes, cappuccinos, and more, effortlessly created with a single touch. The integrated milk frother perfectly balances coffee and creamy milk to deliver a real coffee taste.

Nespresso adds further innovation to the Vertuo system, introducing Coffee Creations mode. All Vertuo owners can enjoy even more variety from Vertuo Next, Vertuo Pop, Vertuo Lattissima and Vertuo Creatista machines with the new Coffee Creations mode. With a double click of the coffee button, this feature brings you a concentrated coffee extraction, the first step to creating any iced and milk-based coffee styles. This update allows even more options to customise your perfect coffee moment from home.

To ensure your machine can access this latest update, connect and update your Vertuo machine to the Nespresso app. The light on top of the machine will turn turquoise to indicate you have used Coffee Creations mode during the extraction.

The new Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima systems launched online and in Nespresso boutique stores in New Zealand on Tuesday, 1st August 2023. RRP ranges from NZ$ 799.00 for the Vertuo Lattissima and NZ$ 1,249.00 for the Vertuo Creatista.