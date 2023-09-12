Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up

Hisense ANZ has revealed its all-new 2023 TV range for the New Zealand market. To kick off the launch of the new TV range, Hisense ANZ are offering 3-month subscriptions to Sky Sport Now or Sky Sport Now and NEON with a qualified purchase between 8 August – 12 September 2023.

Available at major retailers across the country, the offering boasts an entire range of 4K and ULED TVs featuring Mini-LED technology in sizes ranging from 43- to 100 inches. The new line-up will deliver a wider colour palette, with a clearer and brighter picture thanks to Mini-LED technology – the master of brightness and contrast – with thousands of LED backlights designed to light up much smaller areas of the screen.

Delivering on growing consumer demand for products that strike a balance between quality, longevity, convenience and attainability, the U8KNZ is equipped with Mini-LED Pro backlight technology, producing up to 1300 nits of Peak Brightness, resulting in a brighter and more colourful picture – the ideal viewing platform for the raft of streaming content available on VIDAA U7, the latest version of Hisense’s proprietary operating system.

Access to plentiful content alongside an epic gaming experience through 144Hz native and Game Mode Pro means the U8KNZ delivers value at NZ$ 3,499 RRP for the 65-inch model, delighting customers with its sleek aesthetic and impressive value proposition.

For customers looking for even greater value, the U7KNZ offers a suite of sizes from 55-inch to a whopping 100-inch option. Spotlighting 144 Hz native refresh rate, as well as Mini-LED technology once more – perfect for bright and airy living spaces due to its impressive brightness and contrast levels – the U7KNZ is an excellent option for any room in the home.

Gideon Lui, Head of Marketing, Hisense ANZ says, “We are incredibly proud to announce that our new 2023 TV range is the best-performing and most premium one yet, and we’re proud to be able to offer it in the New Zealand market. Our customers can expect to be delighted by the quality of Hisense’s range of TVs, which incorporate premium technology at all price points.”

“Reflecting on the last 12 months, buyer expectations have evolved within the home entertainment category – Kiwis are increasingly looking for the latest tech through a price-conscious lens, so the level of choice we offer our customers is important. That’s why our 2023 range has been designed to deliver a premium experience that ticks all the latest feature boxes, with attainability front of mind,” Lui concluded.

Hisense’s proprietary operating system, VIDAA U7, is available across Hisense’s 2023 TV range. Showcasing a rich content offering and streaming apps for every audience – from sports and reality TV to family-friendly movies and iconic binge-worthy series – VIDAA U7 cleverly curates a personalised content homepage from a blend of applications, making TV time accessible and seamless.

Sky Sport Now, the premier New Zealand streaming service for live sports and on-demand content, is the latest to join the sports and entertainment streaming services line-up.

The partnership gives Kiwi sports lovers easy access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels, including exclusive game day coverage of the All Blacks, Black Caps, Super Rugby and other major sporting events.

The "Hisense x Sky Sports Now & NEON 'Ultimate Sports & Entertainment Bundle' Promotion" allows eligible customers who purchase a participating Hisense TV from selected retailers in New Zealand between 8 August and 12 September 2023 to receive a three-month Sky Sport Now NZ Voucher and three-month Standard NEON Voucher valued at NZ$ 324 ex GST, while customers will receive a three-month Sky Sport Now NZ Voucher valued at NZ$ 135 ex GST for other eligible products. To claim, participants must submit their online redemption form by Saturday 26 September 2023, with gifts distributed within 14 days of a valid claim submission.