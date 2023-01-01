Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox

In collaboration with Xbox, and rounding out its Xbox storage solutions portfolio, Western Digital is releasing the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox. With up to 1TB, the new card gives gamers more capacity to keep more of today’s top titles installed and ready to go.

The card leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture, allowing it to deliver the incredible performance gamers have come to expect from the Xbox Series X|S.

“Xbox consoles have been a much beloved gaming staple in households around the globe for decades,” said Susan Park, vice president, global strategic partnerships at Western Digital. “With the introduction of the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, gamers can continue to enjoy their favorite games with more flexibility so they can focus on accomplishing their next mission or defeating their final boss.”

Designed to expand upon the Xbox Series X|S internal storage, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox allows gamers to keep even more of their favourite titles at the ready without transferring to and from the console. Designed with the WD_BLACK aesthetic, the C50 fits neatly in the Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Port; players can plug and play, without fussing with screws or compatibility concerns.

Enabling gamers to enjoy the breadth of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, a purchase of the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox will also include a 1-month trial of the Game Pass Ultimate service.

The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox retails for NZ$ 319 (1TB GB) and is available from JB Hi-Fi.