Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile

New Zealand online retailer, Mighty Ape, has announced the launch of Mighty Mobile, a challenger prepay provider offering a one-of-its-kind prepay mobile plan to Kiwis.

Operating on the One New Zealand (One NZ) network, the new entrant is set to shake up the telco competition. Mighty Mobile will be the only Prepay provider to offer a plan (called "Fastest") giving consumers unlimited max speed data over One NZ’s network, and hotspotting is allowed.

Mighty Mobile is introducing three unlimited data prepay plans: Fast, Faster, and Fastest — each available with monthly and 365-day options. The plans include unlimited standard calls and texts to both New Zealand and Australian numbers from within New Zealand. The Fast and Faster plans provide unlimited data at speeds up to 10Mbps and 50Mbps, respectively, and the Fastest plans provide unlimited data with no capped maximum speed, all delivered through the One NZ network.

Hassle-free set-up, no excess usage charges, and a tri-fit SIM card, Mighty Mobile offers up a highly competitive alternative for Kiwi consumers seeking out the best value deals.

From 30th August, customers can access their Mighty Mobile prepay account via the Mighty Mobile App on the iOS and Android stores or online.

“More than ever, Kiwis are looking for better ways to stay connected ,” said Gracie MacKinlay, CEO of Mighty Ape and Mighty Mobile. “For over a decade, we’ve lived up to our mission to deliver a great online shopping experience to New Zealanders across the country. We are known by Kiwis for our great delivery service, wide range of products and excellent customer service.”

“Now we’re extending our commitment by launching into the telco market with Mighty Mobile, providing an unbeatable prepaid mobile experience as well as a competitive edge to what’s already on offer in the market. Through our plans, Kiwis get to experience the stress-free luxury of unlimited data at great prices, all the while enjoying the excellent coverage through One NZ’s network.”

Established in 2008, online retailer Mighty Ape has since grown steadily to serve over 700,000 customers each year, leading the e-commerce market in New Zealand. The company operates a purpose-built distribution centre in Auckland, which allows it to offer fast delivery nationwide, including same day delivery for many of its products to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with its proprietary delivery service Jungle Express.

Mighty Ape has earned a reputation as one of New Zealand's most beloved and trusted retail brands, with its fast delivery and exceptional customer service recognised through the Canstar Blue "Most Satisfied Customers" Award for multiple years including most recently in 2022.

As a special launch offer, Mighty Mobile customers will get access to a deal of 50% off all monthly plan for the first three months. After the first three months, customers will be automatically charged full price for their chosen plan unless they turn off auto-renew.

All the Mighty Mobile prepay deals and SIM cards can be purchased from Wednesday 30th August.