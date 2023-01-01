Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals

Building upon its award-winning SSD portfolio, Western Digital released the WD Blue SN580 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). The new NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 internal flash drive is purpose-built for the creative enthusiast community and professionals to use when upgrading current PCs or elevating a custom build.

“As creator workflows become more robust and complex with heavy applications and large multimedia assets like 4K video, it’s easy to become frustrated with long load times,” said Eric Spanneut, vice president of client and enterprise SSDs for Western Digital. “The new WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD boosts productivity, so professionals and entrepreneurial creators can focus on bringing their imaginations to life without having to wait long for files to transfer or programs to load.”

The WD Blue SN580 is the first drive within the WD Blue product portfolio to feature nCache 4.0 technology and NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 to enable professionals, PC builders and content creators to focus more on what they do best rather than worrying about load and file transfer times.

Key features of the new WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD include:

NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0: Boost productivity and multitask effortlessly between projects with large and complex workflows with increased application responsiveness and boot times with up to 4,150 MB/s read and write speeds (1TB - 2TB models).

nCache 4.0 technology: Enables fast copying of large files and media assets with high burst write performance and hybrid SLC cache for an optimised creator workflow.

Sleek design: Up to 2TB of storage on a slim M.2 2280 form factor for reliable storage of applications, data and media, including photos, 4K videos and music.

Reliability: Have peace of mind with Western Digital’s 5-year limited warranty and a rating up to 900TBW (2TB model).

Low Power requirements: Keep creating uninterrupted when you’re in the zone or on the go with DRAM-less, low-power storage to help maximise your laptop’s battery life.

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase from the Western Digital Store and select retailers, e-tailers, resellers and system integrators, and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Capacities range from 250GB up to 2TB and start in Australia at AU$ 74.00.