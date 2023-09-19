Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear

Logitech G has introduced the two newest products in the PRO Series line, the Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse.

Over the past three years, Logitech G has worked with hundreds of the world's most- skilled professional esports athletes to create the next generation of PRO Series gear. When combined with the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset launched earlier this year, these new products complete the PRO Series line, offering the highest level of PC performance across mice, keyboards and headsets.

"The exciting new PRO Series portfolio represents a pure and uncompromised product collection, designed for maximum performance of elite esports professionals and the most competitive gamers playing at the peak of potential," said Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G.

"These products exemplify our commitment to pushing the limits of performance, speed, and reliability, which is only made possible through our multi-year, collaborative design process with professional esports athletes. Our elite athlete partners help design, develop and test our products, ensuring they deliver the highest level of performance, quality and cutting-edge innovation."

“The mouse and keyboard are the most important part of PC Gaming. If my mouse doesn't feel like an extension of my hand, I won't play well. The Superlight 2 feels weightless and I don't have to think about it. The Superlight 2 is like the first Superlight but better. And with its compact design and its trusted lightspeed wireless technologies, the Pro X TKL is perfect if you want a clean setup. They're both must haves if your goal is to win!” said Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, Counter-Strike player for NAVI.

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse combines precision, performance and reliability, making it an indispensable advantage for elite-level gaming.

State-of-the-art technologies and features include its LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches, a new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology that combines the revolutionary performance of optical sensors in speed and reliability while providing the crisp response and mechanical feel that pros love.

The new mouse also includes the new HERO 2 Sensor, tracking over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. Its unique dual array design increases working range and maintains tracking performance, even when lifting or tilting the mouse.

Based on feedback from pro gamers, the new PRO X Superlight retains its award-winning shape and geometry of the original PRO Superlight and a weight of only 60 grams.

Additional features include PRO-grade technology, USB-C, 95-hour battery life, POWERPLAY compatibility, larger array size and a best-in-class 25 kilohertz maximum frame rate. It also sports zero-additive PTFE mouse feet to deliver a smooth glide for seamless reactivity to any game.

Like the PRO X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse, the new Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard was also designed for pros to deliver the highest level of competitive play. It features programmable keys, RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC, dedicated media controls and volume roller, and the trusted performance and reliability of Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology. In addition to the LIGHTSPEED dongle, players can connect via Bluetooth or USB-C to USB-A cable.

PRO X TKL features dual-shot PBT keycaps that let LIGHTSYNC RGB shine through. The standard layout allows for third-party keycap compatibility, and additional media keys create quick access while grinding, a detail many pro players requested. Being tenkeyless means more room for mouse movement, an essential advantage for competitive players.

Players can take their game on the go with the keyboard’s included carry case and choose between Tactile Switches (GX Brown), Linear Switches (GX Red) or Clicky Switches (GX Blue).

DPI, sensitivity, report rate, surface, game settings, and more are interconnected in the new PRO Series products. With G HUB updates and Onboard Memory Management software (OMM), players now have even more control and configuration capabilities:

New sensitivity UI in G HUB and OMM for configuring DPI with complete presets, separate X/Y axis controls, and more.

HERO 2 sensor that can copy settings from one mouse to the other to ensure you get the exact DPI from your old mouse.

Programmable F keys as G keys on the PRO X 2 Keyboard to enable control of your whole desktop. Change mouse DPI preset, execute multibuy macros, combine spells and abilities, and even control your stream through powerful plugins, including those from Streamlabs.

In addition to creating the world's highest-performing gear, Logitech is equally committed to creating a more equitable and climate-positive world by actively reducing our carbon impact. With upgraded and intentional design, using these new gaming products is a choice players can feel good about. The Pro Series includes certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics.

All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy when possible during manufacturing. When players purchase a Logitech G product, the carbon footprint of that product has been reduced to zero by supporting forestry, renewables and climate-impacted communities.

The Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard (RRP NZ$ 429.95), Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse (RRP NZ$ 349.95) and PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset (RRP NZ$ 499.95), will be available in pink, black, and white colours from 19 September 2023.