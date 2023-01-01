Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light

Engineered for versatility and inspired by natural light, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk has unique local daylight tracking and delivers light throughout a room in four different formats – as an indirect, task, feature or ambient light.

Personalised via the MyDyson App, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk light intelligently adjusts the light it emits depending on the user’s task, age, mood and local daylight. Its 360° manoeuvrability provides customised light when and where it matters.

Building on the core technologies of the Dyson Solarcycle task light launched in 2019, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk light can emulate some of the properties of natural light in multiple formats. Using Dyson’s unique Daylight Tracking algorithm and three warm, three cool LEDs, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk light continually adjusts its colour temperature and brightness, providing the right light for the time of day depending on the user’s location.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph can be used as an:

Indirect light: The intelligent optical head smoothly rotates 360° to bounce light off walls, floors and ceilings.

Task light: Focused, powerful light for work, hobbies, make-up applications and intricate tasks. Helps improve visual acuity by emitting a pool of high-intensity light. A CRI (colour rendering index) of 90 or above means that the colours displayed are very close to daylight quality.

Feature light: Creates dramatic effects, highlighting art, colours and decorative features. 3-Point Revolve motion enables precise positioning.

Ambient light: The stem lights up to create a comforting orange glow. For evening relaxation with reduced blue light.

From waking up with an artificial sunrise in a bedroom, working with powerful high-quality task light, enhancing interiors with feature lighting or relaxing in the evening with soothing ambient light, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk light is engineered for versatility.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk light is designed around a distinct aluminium-polycarbonate composite stem, rotationally perforated with 4,950 apertures.

Mounted on the stem is an Intelligent Optical Head with 360° manoeuvrability. The stem is machined to a depth of just 0.7mm and formed of extruded aluminium to deliver a unique balance of high impact resistance and smooth light travel. The micro apertures create a soft gradient to the lit effect and the highly reflective surface inside the aluminium core aids a flawless travel of light down the length of the stem.

With an almost transparent aesthetic, two ultra-thin exposed cables run through the centre of the Dyson Solarcycle Morph. Clamped at both ends under extreme tension, these cables power the optical head in an almost invisible manner - achieving a 360°, uninterrupted lit effect on the stem.

When docked as an ambient light, the stem creates a comforting orange glow and can be set for evening relaxation with further reduced blue light. A colour-warming orange filter on the dock creates the warmest light levels, reducing the colour temperature down further from 2,700K to 1,800K, emulating the colour of candlelight.

“When trying to recreate the characteristics of daylight, light quality is vital. So we developed a way to protect it for the long term.” Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer

Dyson’s heat pipe technology draws heat away from the LEDs to provide a non-stop, energy-free cooling cycle, maintaining light quality for 60 years3.

Low light, flicker and glare can cause eye strain and visual fatigue. The Dyson Solarcycle Morph Intelligent Optical Head produces a uniform distribution of high-quality, powerful light, while achieving a low flicker score (<1% at full brightness) thanks to custom drivers and light engines. The Precision mode achieves a colour rendering index of 90 or over (out of 100), displaying colours very close to daylight and helping to improve visual acuity by emitting a pool of high-intensity light. In this mode, fine drawing, make-up application, painting or crafts appear truer to life.

Thanks to Age Adjust, the Dyson Solarcycle Morph corrects brightness based on the age entered into the MyDyson app, meaning that the older the user, the brighter the light. The Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk also has manual control with slide-touch dimming and colour temperature selection to define personal light preferences. It’s possible to pre-program and assign names for up to 20 light settings to suit the task or mood.

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk light is now available at NZ$ 999 for the Desk variant. It is available in white or silver.