Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro

Ring has announced the launch of its Stick Up Cam Pro. Featuring radar-powered 3D Motion Detection, Stick Up Cam Pro offers more refined and accurate motion alerts, allowing customers to see more of what’s happening at home.

Joining Ring’s best-selling camera line, Stick Up Cam Pro features Audio+, which enables crisp, clear sound thanks to two array microphones for enhanced audio, with echo cancellation and a security siren to help keep your home safe. It also features 1080p HDR video with Colour Night Vision and support for dual-ban Wi-Fi.

“Two years ago, we took a big step toward our goal of providing more helpful motion alerts to our customers by adding a powerful feature to our Pro devices—3D Motion Detection. We started by making it available on Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro, and it instantly became a customer favourite. Nearly 70% of current Ring Stick Up Cam owners primarily use their cameras outdoors, so it was a natural fit to add radar-powered 3D motion detection to the new Stick Up Cam Pro for more functionality,” said Jason Mitura, Ring Chief Product Officer.



Stick Up Cam Pro is sleek and weather-resistant, providing smart security for both outside and inside the home, and with three different power options available – battery, plug-in and solar – you aren’t limited by access to an electrical socket or direct sunlight.

Like other devices in Ring’s range, Stick Up Cam Pro is compatible with Alexa so that users can see, hear and speak to visitors through an Echo or Fire TV device.

Stick Up Cam Pro was designed with privacy and security in mind, putting customers in control - enabling them to set 3D Motion Detection in specific areas, customisable Motion Zones that trigger motion, and Privacy Zones that exclude areas in the camera field of view from recording.

Stick Up Cam Pro is available for pre-order today at AU$ 299 for battery and plug-in on Ring.com and Amazon. Stick Up Cam Pro Solar is available for pre-order on Ring.com today for AU$ 329. Both devices will ship on October 18.