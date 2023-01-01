ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand

ECOVACS ROBOTICS has announced the New Zealand launch of its new DEEBOT X2 OMNI robotic vacuum cleaner. Square instead of round and more powerful than ever, the DEEBOT X2 OMNI comes with a range of advanced features and innovations that redefine the design, performance and navigation of robotic vacuuming and mopping.

Seen globally at IFA 2023 in Berlin last week, the DEEBOT X2 OMNI is now available for sale in New Zealand.

The DEEBOT X2 OMNI boasts a brand-new design and innovations that set a new standard in home cleaning performance, as more than 100 ECOVACS patents come together in this new flagship. Its new square design is complemented by ECOVACS’ newly-developed Semi-Solid-State Lidar, which is directly integrated into the main body of the robot for the first time, which means that it can deliver true edge-to-edge cleaning precision as well as a lower profile of just 9.5cm to reach every corner and hard-to-reach, low lying furniture which has previously been impossible to reach without manual intervention.

Its 8,000pa of suction is 60% more powerful than its predecessor, it has a 15mm auto-lift feature on its mopping pads, has a run time of more than two and a half hours, and it contains a raft of new and powerful ECOVACS proprietary AI and machine learning technology that sets a new industry standard. The more it cleans, the more experience it gains, refining its autonomous decisions and cleaning performance and recommending optimal cleaning solutions over time, including the best navigation strategy, more precise and flexible obstacle avoidance, faster response times and higher detection sensitivity.

The brand-new design of the DEEBOT X2 OMNI features a square design, built-in edge detection sensors and outstretched mopping pads for edge-to-edge cleanliness. These features enable the robot to perceive the furniture environment across the home, which provides thorough deep cleaning with edge coverage as high as 99.77% and a 19% increase in cleaning efficiency. The innovative square shape has expanded the width of the front roller brush and allows the mopping pads to move 30mm closer to the corners, resulting in a 45% reduction in distance over its predecessor X1 model. With enhanced proprietary motion control algorithms, the DEEBOT X2 OMNI effectively resolves the "way-out" problem when navigating narrow areas, ensuring a thorough cleaning experience that leaves no dirt or dust behind. The DEEBOX X2 OMNI also integrates ECOVACS’s longest main roller brush, which further elevates its cleaning performance.

Meanwhile, the all-in-one OMNI station, now with a smaller footprint than its predecessor, offers a fully automatic cleaning solution, washing its mopping pads with 55 °C hot water and drying them with hot air. The dust container is also emptied automatically, and clean water is refilled into the robot, making the whole process of the DEEBOT X2 OMNI effortlessly simple.

Equipped with a built-in 6400mAh lithium battery delivering more than two and half hours of runtime, the DEEBOT X2 OMNI delivers consistent cleaning performance even in large homes without frequent recharging.

"The DEEBOT X2 OMNI is a clear indication of our commitment to continuously push the boundaries of innovation to deliver a superior cleaning performance, advanced intelligence, and an immersive cleaning experience,” said Karen Powell, ECOVACS Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand.

"With today’s launch we have delivered the ultimate cleaning companion that truly simplifies home cleaning, making everyday cleaning intelligent, effortless, and effective. We have gone well beyond incremental improvements to set a new course for technological advancement and product innovation in the industry, and New Zealand consumers will be among the first in the world to be able to access these new technology breakthroughs.”

The ECOVACS X2 OMNI has a recommended retail price of NZ$ 2,999 and will be on-shelf from Godfreys, JB HI-FI, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, PB Tech & Robomate.