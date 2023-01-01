Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is announcing the latest FE series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem — the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and so much more — these are the most epic FE devices yet. For those who want to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are the perfect entry point.

“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity.”

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68 water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Offered in new, vibrant colours, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device colour that best fits their style.

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. With advanced digital image stabilisation (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabiliser (OIS) angle.

When creating perfectly sharable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences. Capture customised shots with the Camera Assistant app and choose which automated features to use for a fully customised shooting experience. With the freedom to create and customise, the Galaxy S23 FE camera has AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations.

For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapour chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter. All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models.

The Galaxy S23 FE series is available from $1099 in modern, bold colours, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple.

Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more, users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more will explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and better performance than the previous FE Series.

Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch displays — featuring an automatic refresh rate that adapts to 90Hz. Sunlight is no match for Vision Booster, which enhances visibility in outdoor environments by optimising colour and contrast, especially in the dark area of the screen. Like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, both Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating, offering enhanced durability for peace of mind. Tab S9 FE+’s long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge means work and play won’t keep you tethered to a cord.

Ideas and notes are easily captured with Galaxy’s signature in-box, IP68-rated S Pen. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include various creative tools and apps, including fan favourites like Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to double the storage, plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available from $849 in four colours: Mint, Silver, Grey and Lavender.

Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to more users. Its powerful bass offers a deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t. Also, the automatic personalised beamforming of the advanced three-microphone system, along with the AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls.

Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds series, Galaxy Buds FE provides up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds and a total of up to 30 hours, including the charging case. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds, and a total of up to 21 hours, including the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE is engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, and enable a more customised fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips.

Galaxy Buds FE are available for $199 in two colours: Graphite and White.