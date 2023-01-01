Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk

New survey results show that Kiwis are embracing hybrid working more than the rest of the world but are still struggling to fine-tune the practice.

Logitech surveyed more than 1,500 office workers across New Zealand and Australia about where and how they work and found 2 in 3 New Zealanders (69 per cent) identify as “hybrid workers”. This compares with 53 per cent of their Australian counterparts and outpaces the global average of 37 per cent.

Blending working in-office, at-home and on-the-go, hybrid work offers individuals the flexibility to curate their ideal workweek, combining the work-life balance of remote work with the social interaction and collaborative aspects of the traditional office environment.

“The modern workplace has been reimagined beyond a fixed desk in a corporate cubicle. Kiwis now spend on average two days a week working from home, at coworking spaces, cafés and out-and about,” says Logitech New Zealand General Manager Fabien Degueldre.

“Hybrid working is not to be confused with straight ‘working from home’, which overall is on the decline globally. Hybrid is on the up, where working across multiple spaces serves different purposes at different times.”

More than half of respondents said they felt more relaxed working from home but felt more connected to colleagues and could collaborate better when working in the office.

Despite embracing this "best of both worlds" model, a massive 83 per cent of Kiwis aren’t satisfied with their set-up when working away from their desk and find it harder to concentrate, less comfortable and less productive.

“The number one barrier to optimising hybrid working lies in the tools of the trade, with respondents willing to double their current remote hours if they had a smarter set-up,” says Fabien.

Most hybrid workers spend part of their week working in locations that aren’t traditional permanent desks, whether at home or the office.

“Kiwis are leveraging the hybrid working model to choose their preferred work location that best aligns with their needs,” says Fabien.

“And one in three likes to switch up locations even in the same home throughout the day, meaning they need a desk set up that can pack up and down and move with them.”

To address these challenges, Logitech has launched the Casa Pop-Up Desk, an all-in-one desk setup comprising a wireless keyboard, an intuitive touchpad and even some storage space. This innovative workstation is stored inside a book-like case that transforms into a sturdy and ergonomic laptop stand to encourage better posture at the workspace and then folds away when work is done.

Logitech Casa comes in three colour themes (Nordic Calm, Bohemian Blush and Classic Chic). The Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk is available now at local retailers with RRP NZ$ 329.95.