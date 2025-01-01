Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand

Amazon has announced another way for Kiwis to access Alexa with the launch of the all-new Echo Pop, a compact smart speaker available in three colour options to suit any home aesthetic, including two brand new colours.



Echo Pop is a new addition to the Echo family with a compact semi-sphere form factor offering a quality audio experience in all-new colours, including Charcoal, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.

It features a front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that’s great for bedrooms, apartments, or any small space in the home. Ask Alexa to play your favourite music or radio station, read audiobooks, remind you of your daily calendar, control compatible smart lights and plugs, or add items to your shopping list.

“We are thrilled to be launching the Echo Pop in New Zealand today, making it easier for Kiwis to build a smart home that fits their space and needs,” says Patrick Walker, country manager of Amazon Devices, Australia and New Zealand.



“The Echo Pop’s colour options mean you can find a device to match your home and style, or give as the perfect gift this festive season, while the Alexa integration allows you to take advantage of a number of amazing features. From cooking timers to recipe inspiration, you can create shopping lists, set reminders and check calendar notifications to keep up to date with holiday events, listen to your favourite music, podcast or audiobook from any room in your home, and so much more! It’s why customers around the world interact with Alexa tens of millions of times every hour,” Walker concluded.



All Echo devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings via the Alexa app. With Amazon Kids on Alexa, parents can view their child’s activity and manage parental controls in the Parent Dashboard.

The new Echo Pop is just NZ$ 89 and is available from local retailers JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, PB Tech and Harvey Norman NZ.