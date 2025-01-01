Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand

Google has announced the availability of its new Nest WiFi Pro router and wireless mesh system in New Zealand. Unlike Wi-Fi 6, which was built on existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio bands used by Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6E uses an entirely new (and less crowded) 6 GHz radio band.

As a result, Wi-Fi 6E offers speeds up to two times faster than Wi-Fi 6. The first of the company's wireless routers to enable Wi-Fi 6E, Nest Wifi Pro is set up to support the next generation of phones, laptops and other devices operating on more advanced technology.

Nest Wifi Pro is built to constantly analyse your network performance and optimise your connection to keep it fast and avoid congestion. And it knows how to prioritise high-bandwidth activities like video calls and streaming.

Nest Wifi Pro proactively scans for and diagnoses connection issues and notifies you in the app with any steps you need to take. Using Google intelligence, it can even automatically fix common problems, like recovering a lost connection.

In the app’s Family Wi-Fi settings, parental controls like Wi-Fi scheduling allow you to restrict Wi-Fi access during moments like bedtime or dinnertime, and simple ways to block unsafe content.

Nest Wifi Pro also includes a built-in Thread border router to connect all your Thread smart devices to your home network — and save energy, thanks to Thread’s low-power mesh.

With Matter, the new smart home protocol, you can also use your Nest Wifi Pro router as a Matter hub. It will control and connect to all your Matter-enabled devices, making it that much easier to manage and add devices to your smart home in the future.

Nest Wifi Pro retails at NZ$ 799.99 for a three-pack, covering up to 600 metres squared. It’s also available at NZ$ 399.99 for a one-pack to accommodate homes of all sizes. It is available online and in major retailers, JB Hifi, Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, PB Tech.