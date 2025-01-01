Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch

After 11 years since the last game in the series launched, Nintendo today announces all-new Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now available on Nintendo Switch. This launch brings surprise and delight to an entirely new generation of young gamers – as well as reigniting powerful memories harboured within the hearts and minds of previous players.

The first Super Mario Bros. game was launched in 1985 and became one of the highest-selling video games of all time, selling over 40 million copies. In an ode to the past, Super Mario Bros. Wonder reverts to classic game features, including 2D side-scrolling gameplay, new power-ups and exciting wonder effects.

Surprises await around every corner in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, out now for Nintendo Switch. Prince Florian has invited Mario and his friends to the Flower Kingdom, but a familiar foe drops in uninvited. Bowser and his minions crash the party and steal a Wonder Flower, which merges Bowser with Prince Florian’s castle, transforming him into a floating fortress. As the power of the Wonder Flower quickly spreads across the kingdom, many weird and wonderful things start to happen.

With the Castle Bowser now on the loose, players join Mario and friends on a new 2D side-scrolling adventure full of wonder to save the Flower Kingdom.

Here are some of the features that players can experience on this adventure:

• A Kingdom Teeming with Variety: The Flower Kingdom comprises six distinct worlds that circle the Petal Isles, giving players seven areas to explore, including open areas players can walk in freely.

• A World of Wonder: Every main course contains its own Wonder Flower, which is often hidden. When players touch a Wonder Flower, a Wonder effect will trigger, causing the course and gameplay to change completely. Pipes might start moving, the terrain may tilt, perspective can change, or players might float through space. There are even Wonders that can transform your character.

• The Gang’s All Here: With 12 different characters, players can take on the role of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue or Yellow Toad, and even Toadette. They all play in exactly the same way. In addition, players can choose different coloured Yoshis and Nabbit, who won’t take damage, so they’re a smart choice if players are looking for a more easy-going experience.

• Plenty of Power-ups: Super Mario Bros. Wonder features the debut of three new power-ups on top of familiar powers. The Elephant form allows players to smash through blocks, flick away enemies, and even suck up and spray water with their trunks. The Bubble form allows players to blow floating bubbles that can be used to capture enemies from a distance. The Drill form makes dealing with spiky or hard-headed enemies a breeze. It also allows players to burrow and move through the ground (or into the ceiling).

• A Bounty of Badges: As the adventure progresses, players can earn various in-game badges, each with unique abilities. Use aerial gliding, aquatic speed boosts, super-high jumps and more. Some badges will also give players valuable bonuses, such as an extra Super Mushroom, bonus coins for defeating enemies, or the ability to detect hidden items in courses.

• Share the fun: Gather up to three friends in local multiplayer. Players can revive each other’s ghosts or even have Yoshi players give others a ride. While playing online, players can see which courses their friends are in and join the same ones. Play courses usually or turn specific courses into a race. Even when playing solo online, it’s possible to encounter live player shadows and special standees placed by online players. Touch them to revive or leave your standee to help others.

A Mario-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Mario Red Edition is already available at the My Nintendo Store and in retail stores, but the game is not included. The system, Joy-Con controllers, and Nintendo Switch dock all sport the iconic Mario Red colour.