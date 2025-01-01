Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers

Seagate has announced the Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), the company’s latest addition to its Seagate Nytro drive portfolio.

The new drive delivers consistent performance, low latency, low power consumption, and high quality of service (QoS) for data centres.

Designed to improve QoS, the PCIe Gen 4 drive achieves over ten times the bandwidth while doubling the throughput of SATA SSDs. The Seagate Nytro 4350 SSD removes data bottlenecks with up to 58K IOPS random write speeds and up to 800K IOPS random read speeds to provide consistent response times and offers more computing power with less energy consumption with the drive’s 3.3V power supply.

The Seagate Nytro 4350 brings up to 1.92TB capacity in an ultra-small M.2 2280 form factor and is designed to take on enterprise workloads, delivering 1 DWPD at 2M hours MTBF for enhanced endurance.

For peace of mind and to help prevent data loss in an unexpected power failure, the Seagate Nytro 4350 SSD includes power loss data protection and a 5-year limited warranty. Compatible with Linux and Microsoft operating systems, the drive is also packed with OCP NVMe SSD 2.0 Support1, enabling integration into OCP-compliant systems.

The Seagate Nytro 4350 features SMART thermal monitoring and end-to-end data protection for enterprise-grade reliability, and Seagate SeaTools drive management software to easily monitor drive health.