Samsung Announces Galaxy AI

Introducing new AI features and their own Generative AI model called Samsung Gauss, Samsung Electronics has offered a glimpse of a new AI-powered Live Call Translation feature, set to change the everyday mobile experience.

The brand’s mobile AI experience, Galaxy AI is powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.”

Unveiled at the Samsung AI forum 2023, hosted earlier this month, Samsung Gauss is the company’s own generative AI model developed by its internal research department, Samsung Research. The model consists of Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image, and is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician whose theory is considered the backbone of machine learning and AI.

The name reflects Samsung’s ultimate vision for the models, which is to draw from all the phenomena and knowledge in the world to harness the power of AI to improve consumers' lives.

Samsung Gauss Language, a generative language model, enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarising documents and translating content. It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling more intelligent device control when integrated into products.

Samsung Gauss Code and a coding assistant (code.i) — which operates based on it — are optimised for in-house software development, allowing developers to code efficiently and quickly. It also supports functions such as code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.

In addition, Samsung Gauss Image is a generative image model that can quickly generate and edit creative images, including style changes and additions, while converting low-resolution images to high-resolution.

Samsung Gauss is currently used on employee productivity but will be expanded to a variety of Samsung product applications to provide new user experience in the near future

Further to the introduction of Samsung Gauss, Samsung has teased AI Live Translate Call – a personal translator set to be built into the latest Galaxy AI phone. Integrated into the native call feature, users will no longer need third-party apps to translate text or even live phone calls. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show.

Samsung is developing AI technologies and moving forward with various activities that ensure safe AI usage. Through the AI Red Team, Samsung continues to strengthen the ability to proactively eliminate and monitor security and privacy issues that may arise in the entire process — ranging from data collection to AI model development, service deployment and AI-generated results — all with the principles of AI ethics in mind.

Committed to bringing breakthrough experiences that empower real connection and open up new possibilities right from your phone, Samsung confirms that this is just a glimpse of what’s to come.