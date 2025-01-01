Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X

Logitech G has unveiled the Logitech G ASTRO A50 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station, the fifth generation of the critically acclaimed ASTRO A50 Series console gaming headset.

“Over the last decade, the A50 has become an icon in gaming headsets due to its focus on gamer-centric design, premium sound, and superior comfort and durability,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “Our new A50 X elevates this beloved headset with an unmatched level of performance by combining the A50’s award-winning design with several new features and advanced technologies that truly revolutionize gameplay.”

Comfort, sound, connectivity, communications and compatibility are the keys that gamers look for in an audio solution. The A50 X combines the design of the original A50, a favourite of console gamers everywhere, with four breakthrough innovations in the console headset market.

Bringing all systems together, PLAYSYNC Technology is an industry first that allows gamers to connect their Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC/MAC all at once and seamlessly switch between all three gaming systems with the simple ‘one-click’ of a button on the A50 X headset. When switching between Xbox and PS5 consoles, PLAYSYNC will change what the gamer views on their TV and what is heard in their headset. When switching to PC, PLAYSYNC will change what is heard in the gamer's headset. Allowing gamers to decide and easily switch to the gaming experience they want to enjoy at any moment.

A50 X is a two-part Base Station and Wireless Headset system that works directly with high-performance game consoles and 4K UHD Televisions using HDMI 2.1 technology. Using HDMI, the Base Station directs audio wirelessly to the A50 X Headset, while passing the console’s video through to the TV without impacting the source’s intended fidelity and features such as 4K 120Hz HDR, VRR, and ALLM. The result is high-performance and ultra-low latency video.

Audio signals are also intelligently routed on A50 X; with the headset docked to the Base Station, audio signals and video will be passed through to the connected TV. When gamers undock the headset, audio signals will be rerouted to the headset automatically, improving convenience and versatility between open or private listening experiences.

The A50 X’s PRO-G GRAPHENE Audio Driver has been precision engineered with a 40 mm graphene diaphragm featuring a live edge suspension to deliver superior audio performance like never before. The new driver improves sound reproduction accuracy, time to signal accuracy and distortion reduction, allowing players to identify audio objects more clearly and more quickly discern their location as objects move relative to the player.

Graphene is a breakthrough material for audio clarity, detail, and spatial timing accuracy. With unprecedented harmonic rigidity, these audio drivers reduce distortion while delivering soaring highs, clear mids and rich bass.

Optimised for the multi-platform player who requires the highest levels of audio and visual fidelity and demands both style and design excellence, the A50 X headset system is purposefully designed to work with high-performance game consoles using HDMI 2.1 & USB-C connectivity, allowing A50 X to deliver uncompressed audio at up to 24-bit fidelity.

The integrated LED status info panel and the click-in magnetic charging cradle of the A50 X Base Station keep the headset battery topped off and always ready.

The Base Station also features simultaneous Bluetooth connectivity, allowing gamers to mix Discord chat with game audio or listen to music while playing.

The A50 X is Logitech G’s first headset with an integrated high-resolution 16-bit 48 kHz LIGHTSPEED microphone. This additional bandwidth lets the microphone capture a much broader sound spectrum, delivering unrivalled performance, clarity, and quality in a boom microphone.

Gamers can optimize and fine-tune the gaming audio experience with G HUB on PC and the Logitech G App on iOS/Android devices. Control headset EQ presets or dive deep into the fully parametric EQ. Take advantage of the extended resolution of the microphone and dial-in broadcast-quality EQ settings while controlling their environment with noise reduction.

Gamers can set up stream output audio mixing, specify sidetone amount, save custom presets and more.

The Logitech G ASTRO A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station is available for pre-order now for NZ$ 799.95 from Logitech G, and will be available from major participating retailers, shipping in the first half of 2024.