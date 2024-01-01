Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023

Google New Zealand has released its annual list of the moments, milestones and mysteries that captured Kiwi’s attention this year as reflected on search queries.

The company says Google’s Year in Search also allows us to reflect on the year through the lens of the questions we asked. Why is there an egg shortage? How do you say Happy Matariki? How exactly do you cook frankfurters?

Here are the lists for each topic people searched in 2023:

News

Cyclone Gabrielle

Matthew Perry

Election Results

Census 2023

Auckland Airport

Auckland Flooding

Jacinda Ardern

War in Israel and Gaza

Auckland Shooting

Submarine Missing

Sporting Events

Rugby World Cup

FIFA World Cup

NRL Ladder

Cricket World Cup

Warriors vs Broncos

All Blacks vs Ireland

ASB Classic

Ashes

All Blacks vs France

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Sports Teams

Warriors

All Blacks

Black Caps

Inter Miami

Lakers

Football Ferns

Wrexham

Chiefs

Breakers

Manchester City

Loss

Matthew Perry

Sinead O'Connor

Jock Zonfrillo

Ken Block

Tina Turner

Nicola Bulley

Yanfei Bao

Cal Wilson

Angus Cloud

Lance Reddick

Global Figures

Posie Parker

Andrew Tate

Taylor Swift

David Beckham

Harry Styles

Prince Harry

Margot Robbie

Jeremy Renner

Elton John

Ed Sheeran

Notable New Zealanders

Ryan Fox

Israel Adesanya

Liam Lawson

Lydia Ko

Dai Henwood

Shaun Johnson

Rachin Ravindra

Simon Barnett

Sam Whitelock

Michael Boxall

New Zealand Politicians

Jacinda Ardern

Chris Hipkins

Kiri Allen

Christopher Luxon

Winston Peters

David Seymour

Carmel Sepuloni

Wayne Browne

Chloe Swarbrick

Marama Davidson

Movies

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Avatar

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guardians of the Galaxy

John Wick 4

The Menu

Sound of Freedom

Puss in Boots

Glass Onion

Series

The Last of Us

Ginny & Georgia

The Night Agent

Daisy Jones & The Six

Wednesday

Queen Charlotte

Succession

Beef

White Lotus

The Idol

Definitions

Culvert

Cis White Male

Wan

Woman

Proclaim

Staid

Credo

Snafu

Contempt

Misogyny

Sweet Recipes

Cookie

Scone

Afghan

Icing

Mug Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Pancakes

Muffin

Orange Cake

Pikelets

Savoury Recipes

Yorkshire Pudding

Focaccia

Coronation Quiche

Coronation Chicken

Teriyaki Sauce

Fry Bread

Pulled Pork

Bagel

Big Mac Sauce

Chicken Nibbles

How To

How to vote

How to lock facebook profile

How to watch rugby world cup

How to deactivate facebook

How to solve a rubik's cube

How to get rid of my ai on snapchat

How to say happy Matariki

How to register to vote

How to watch women's world cup

How to find Matariki

What is...?

What is Threads?

What is happening in Israel?

What is Hamas?

What is a blue moon?

What is ALS?

What is the willow project?

What is Oppenheimer about?

What is ChatGPT?

What is a culvert?

What is Matariki day?

Why

Why is Israel and Gaza fighting?

Why is Book Depository closing?

Why were chainsaws invented?

Why is there an egg shortage?

Why did hamas invade Israel?

Why was the interislander ferry Kaitaki in the news last week?

Why did Jacinda Ardern retire?

Why is China upset with Japan?

Why were some roads closed and the public asked to avoid an area in central Auckland last week?

Why is it called a blue moon?

D.I.Y

Headboard

Chicken Coop

Lash Extensions

Easy Halloween Costumes

Chocolate Gift Box Ideas

Mother's Day Gifts

Solar Panels

Dog Wash

Fly Screen

Advent Calendar

How to Cook