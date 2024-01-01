Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023

Posted on 12-Dec-2023 08:18 | Filed under: News


Google New Zealand has released its annual list of the moments, milestones and mysteries that captured Kiwi’s attention this year as reflected on search queries.

 

The company says Google’s Year in Search also allows us to reflect on the year through the lens of the questions we asked. Why is there an egg shortage? How do you say Happy Matariki? How exactly do you cook frankfurters?

 

Here are the lists for each topic people searched in 2023:

 

News

 

  • Cyclone Gabrielle
  • Matthew Perry
  • Election Results
  • Census 2023
  • Auckland Airport
  • Auckland Flooding
  • Jacinda Ardern
  • War in Israel and Gaza
  • Auckland Shooting
  • Submarine Missing

Sporting Events

 

  • Rugby World Cup
  • FIFA World Cup
  • NRL Ladder
  • Cricket World Cup
  • Warriors vs Broncos
  • All Blacks vs Ireland
  • ASB Classic
  • Ashes
  • All Blacks vs France
  • Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Sports Teams

 

  • Warriors
  • All Blacks
  • Black Caps
  • Inter Miami
  • Lakers
  • Football Ferns
  • Wrexham
  • Chiefs
  • Breakers
  • Manchester City

Loss

 

  • Matthew Perry
  • Sinead O'Connor
  • Jock Zonfrillo
  • Ken Block
  • Tina Turner
  • Nicola Bulley
  • Yanfei Bao
  • Cal Wilson
  • Angus Cloud
  • Lance Reddick

Global Figures

 

  • Posie Parker
  • Andrew Tate
  • Taylor Swift
  • David Beckham
  • Harry Styles
  • Prince Harry
  • Margot Robbie
  • Jeremy Renner
  • Elton John
  • Ed Sheeran

Notable New Zealanders

 

  • Ryan Fox
  • Israel Adesanya
  • Liam Lawson
  • Lydia Ko
  • Dai Henwood
  • Shaun Johnson
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Simon Barnett
  • Sam Whitelock
  • Michael Boxall

New Zealand Politicians

 

  • Jacinda Ardern
  • Chris Hipkins
  • Kiri Allen
  • Christopher Luxon
  • Winston Peters
  • David Seymour
  • Carmel Sepuloni
  • Wayne Browne
  • Chloe Swarbrick
  • Marama Davidson

Movies

 

  • Oppenheimer
  • Barbie
  • Avatar
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • John Wick 4
  • The Menu
  • Sound of Freedom
  • Puss in Boots
  • Glass Onion

Series

 

  • The Last of Us
  • Ginny & Georgia
  • The Night Agent
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Wednesday
  • Queen Charlotte
  • Succession
  • Beef
  • White Lotus
  • The Idol

Definitions

 

  • Culvert
  • Cis White Male
  • Wan
  • Woman
  • Proclaim
  • Staid
  • Credo
  • Snafu
  • Contempt
  • Misogyny

Sweet Recipes

 

  • Cookie
  • Scone
  • Afghan
  • Icing
  • Mug Cake
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Pancakes
  • Muffin
  • Orange Cake
  • Pikelets

Savoury Recipes

 

  • Yorkshire Pudding
  • Focaccia
  • Coronation Quiche
  • Coronation Chicken
  • Teriyaki Sauce
  • Fry Bread
  • Pulled Pork
  • Bagel
  • Big Mac Sauce
  • Chicken Nibbles

How To

 

  • How to vote
  • How to lock facebook profile
  • How to watch rugby world cup
  • How to deactivate facebook
  • How to solve a rubik's cube
  • How to get rid of my ai on snapchat
  • How to say happy Matariki
  • How to register to vote
  • How to watch women's world cup
  • How to find Matariki

What is...?

 

  • What is Threads?
  • What is happening in Israel?
  • What is Hamas?
  • What is a blue moon?
  • What is ALS?
  • What is the willow project?
  • What is Oppenheimer about?
  • What is ChatGPT?
  • What is a culvert?
  • What is Matariki day?

Why

 

  • Why is Israel and Gaza fighting?
  • Why is Book Depository closing?
  • Why were chainsaws invented?
  • Why is there an egg shortage?
  • Why did hamas invade Israel?
  • Why was the interislander ferry Kaitaki in the news last week?
  • Why did Jacinda Ardern retire?
  • Why is China upset with Japan?
  • Why were some roads closed and the public asked to avoid an area in central Auckland last week?
  • Why is it called a blue moon?

D.I.Y

 

  • Headboard
  • Chicken Coop
  • Lash Extensions
  • Easy Halloween Costumes
  • Chocolate Gift Box Ideas
  • Mother's Day Gifts
  • Solar Panels
  • Dog Wash
  • Fly Screen
  • Advent Calendar

How to Cook

 

  • How to cook pasta
  • How to cook steak
  • How to cook lamb chops
  • How to cook brown rice
  • How to cook tofu
  • How to cook choko
  • How to cook rhubarb
  • How to cook salmon
  • How to cook crayfish
  • How to cook frankfurters


More information: https://newzealand.googleblog.com/2023/12/yea...



