Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In

Panasonic has announced two new flagship OLED TVs for 2024, the Z95A (65" and 55") and Z93A (77").

Thanks to the integration of built-in Fire TV, these TVs revolutionise how you discover and enjoy content, offering a personalized home screen that brings together streaming services, apps and tailored recommendations.

Superior image and audio quality are at the heart of the Z95A and Z93A, thanks to a brand-new chipset and brighter panel. Dolby Vision IQ Precision delivers superior picture enhancements and brightness, whilst 360 Soundscape Pro, meticulously tuned by Technics, ensures immersive 3D surround sound completes the ultimate sensory entertainment experience.

When it comes to gaming, speed and responsiveness are everything – and Panasonic’s new flagship OLED TVs are some of the world’s first to deliver a 144Hz refresh rate for levelled-up vivid gameplay.

In a world of content overload, the Z95A and Z93A stand out with their ability to aggregate content from broadcast and streaming services. This content-forward approach, made possible by Fire TV built-in, offers viewers a streamlined experience in content discovery and consumption.

“With such vast options, the real challenge becomes pinpointing exactly what you want to watch. Therefore, our new mission goes beyond just providing great picture and sound. It’s about simplifying the process of content discovery, ensuring it's not just easy but delightful,” says Mr Akira Toyoshima, President, CEO of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd.

The integration ensures that users will have an elevated, simplified user experience and access to an extensive range of the top streaming apps and services. These OLED TVs are not just entertainment devices but also hubs for smart home management. Fully compatible with Alexa-enabled devices, they feature a smart home dashboard, enabling users to seamlessly monitor and control their connected home ecosystem. Furthermore, the Z95A and Z93A are compatible with Apple Home and AirPlay, meaning users can control their TV using Siri and effortlessly stream movies, music, games and photos right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

With far-field voice control with Alexa available on a Panasonic smart TV for the first time, you can use your voice to easily launch apps, play music, search for titles, control your smart home and more – all from across the living room without reaching for the remote.

Finally, when not in use for viewing content, the Z95A and Z93A models transform into dynamic displays. The Fire TV Ambient Experience turns the biggest screen in your home into a beautiful, always-smart display. This can turn the TV into an in-home gallery, display personal photos, and show glanceable information like calendars and reminders through customizable Alexa widgets.

Panasonic has implemented many of the best features from its proprietary OS, such as Penta Tuner for advanced broadcast reception. In addition to satellite, cable and antenna, the Penta Tuner supports reception via the Internet (IPTV) and home network (TV>IP), meaning TVs can be located independently of an antenna socket and programmes enjoyed in every room without the need for an extra TV connection.

While HbbTV Operator App makes access to live and on-demand content possible without needing hardware or smartcards, USB Recording and rewinding live TV make for convenient viewing, and Autotuner detection and advanced Channel Editor deliver an easy setup experience.

The new Z95A and Z93A OLED TVs represent the combination of a brand-new chipset and bright panel, the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, with the Master OLED Ultimate panel (or Master OLED Pro Cinema size for the Z93A), with Panasonic’s technical accuracy made possible by Japanese know-how and engineering, merged with the colour-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld.

Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3, is a trusted collaborator of some of the world’s best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who have championed the power of colour grading to tell stories and communicate emotion.

Described by NPR as the “da Vinci of the movies,” Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colourist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: Top Gun: Maverick, A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, HBO’s White Lotus, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, 300 and many more. Like many leading colourists, studios, and postproduction houses, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow.

Panasonic’s Z95A utilises a Master OLED Ultimate panel module, equipped with a state-of-the-art Micro Lens Array and a multi-layer heat management configuration developed by Panasonic engineers. The panel delivers unprecedented brightness thanks to improvements in the driving technology and heat management.

“At Panasonic, our commitment has always been to produce the most accurate picture quality. This doesn’t only come from technical precision but also through collaborations with Hollywood's best colorists. And for the most tailored viewing experience, we've incorporated AI to recognize the type of content you're viewing and adjust both picture and sound settings to perfection,” says Mr Akira Toyoshima, President, CEO of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd.

The brand new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II in both Z95A and Z93A powers the new 4K Remaster Engine, which elevates streaming picture clarity by combining AI and mathematical models for crisp, natural images and superior streaming noise reduction. Gradation has also been improved to reduce banding.

Both sets also support Dolby Vision IQ Precision, a picture enhancement system that aims to reveal extra details. It is an advancement on Dolby Vision IQ and operates by adjusting the light levels in each area of the screen to draw out more detail without boosting the brightness to a point where the image looks washed out.

This technology works in tandem with a TV's embedded ambient light sensors to perceive how bright it is in the living room and then adjust the on-screen picture to ensure that every detail can be seen, even the darkest of scenes. The new HCX Pro AI Processor MK II also enables Dolby Vision support up to 144Hz.

In collaboration with our Hollywood partners, Technics engineers have also meticulously tuned the new OLED displays to ensure content is viewed and heard as intended by its creators, with 360 Soundscape Pro tuned by Technics, featuring multidirectional speakers and Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive 3D surround sound.

In a groundbreaking development for gaming enthusiasts, the Z95A and Z93A are some of the world's first OLED TVs to deliver a 144Hz refresh rate. This feature ensures unparalleled responsiveness, a boon for gamers seeking a competitive edge. The heart of this innovation is the New HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, acclaimed for rendering vivid, seamless, and crystal-clear imagery.

Thanks to this new processor, Panasonic is unveiling an improved "Game Mode Extreme," which equips the TVs with cutting-edge gaming functionalities, making them ready for the latest consoles and PCs. HDMI 2.1 High Frame Rate and VRR up to 144Hz means more frames per second, resulting in faster, smoother gameplay. Another significant enhancement is the improved Dolby Vision Gaming, which is now compatible with frame rates up to 144Hz. This upgrade ensures the ultimate contrast and superior picture quality in High Dynamic Range, elevating the gaming experience.

The new OLED TVs also support True Game Mode, a picture preset tailored to enhance colour accuracy, including optimal white balance and grayscale settings. The result is a gaming experience that closely aligns with the vision of game developers, offering players a cinematic and authentic visual journey.

In addition to visual enhancements, these TVs also feature specialized Game Sound Modes for RPG (Role-Playing Games) and FPS (First-Person Shooter) genres. The RPG mode creates a 3D soundscape with clear dialogues, which is essential for immersive storytelling and strategic gameplay. Conversely, the FPS mode is finely tuned to accentuate crucial sound cues, like footsteps, providing a tactical advantage in shooter games.

All game settings are easily accessible from an updated ‘Game Control Board’ onscreen overlay, which provides a game settings dashboard allowing fast access to all settings. You can also place it on the customisable My App button on the remote control for quick access.