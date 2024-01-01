More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade

LG Electronics is offering the latest upgrade of the webOS Smart TV platform to older LG 2022 Smart TV owners, effectively evolving users’ Smart TVs into the ultimate home entertainment hub.



In early 2024, the webOS Re:New program will bring the latest webOS upgrade to every model in the 2022 LG OLED TV lineup, LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, as well as the 2022 LG QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series), promising users a renewed TV experience.

This upgrade will be extended to more LG TVs worldwide to add entertainment and versatility to the TV experience worldwide.



With the latest webOS version, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy an even more personalised TV experience with a Home Screen that greets users with recommendations according to their tastes. The user interface is customisable, which means viewers can personalise the selection of content and services and access these with even greater ease. And to make the process even more seamless, the Quick Card UI intuitively sorts diverse content and services into categories like music, games and sports within a user-centric interface that resembles mobile user interface design.



Courtesy of advanced security technology and an optimised operating system, users are protected with high stability and security throughout the viewing experience.



With more LG Smart TVs adopting the latest webOS upgrade, content providers and service developers will have more opportunities to spread new content, services and features to a wider audience.



LG has shared its vision to become a media and entertainment platform, a business transformation that will enrich customers’ lives by delivering valuable services and a collection of curated content across its wide-ranging products. Powering over 200 million LG Smart TVs worldwide, webOS will continue to evolve through upgrades to improve the customer experience constantly. LG is poised to invest heavily in its webOS business to secure a vast library of content and services to cater to consumers' diverse lifestyles and preferences, strengthening its competitive edge in content selection and convenience.



“Demonstrated by the constant improvement to the webOS platform’s UX and UI, LG is firmly dedicated to elevating convenience and security, ensuring that users benefit from a hassle-free and secure experience when using our products,” said Baik Seon-pill, leader of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division. “We strive to provide life-enriching experiences for our customers by delivering a wide range of content and services on our TVs.”