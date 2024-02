Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet

LG Electronics is introducing its latest lifestyle projector, the LG CineBeam Qube (model HU710PB). The new 4K model can quickly transform an indoor space into a movie theatre and features a compact and light design with a convenient 360-degree rotatable handle. The company’s projection solution also serves as a stylish interior accessory, its eye-catching minimalist aesthetic adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room.

Although one of the smallest projectors available, LG CineBeam Qube is a powerful performer, capable of projecting 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Equipped with an RGB laser light source and LG cutting-edge image refining technologies, the new model delivers exceptionally clear, sharp pictures boasting a 450,000:1 contrast ratio and 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The colour accuracy of the CineBeam Qube means movies and other content are displayed just as their creators intended, with rich colours and deep blacks that add depth and vibrancy to scenes. The premium LG 4K projector also comes with Auto Screen Adjustment, which has an auto-focus feature that optimises image placement and size for an impressive viewing experience.

Running on the LG webOS 6.0, the CineBeam Qube provides intuitive control and easy access to diverse streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. When not in use for content consumption, users can turn on the projector’s image-mapping function and enjoy digital images that enhance the ambience of their space.

“Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG’s upgraded projector line-up offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences.”