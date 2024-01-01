Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured), Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, unleashing new mobile experiences with Galaxy AI. The Galaxy S series leads into a new era, with AI amplifying nearly every experience on the Galaxy S24 series, from enabling barrier-free communication with intelligent text and call translations to maximising creative freedom with Galaxy’s ProVisual Engine, to setting a new standard for search that will change how Galaxy users discover the world around them.

“The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. "Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities.”

Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence to enhance every part of life, especially the phone’s most fundamental role: communication. When you need to communicate defying language barriers, Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever. Chat with a student or colleague from abroad. Book a reservation while on vacation in another country. Live Translate gives users two-way, real-time text and voice translations of phone calls within the native apps. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view so people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones for messages and other apps to ensure communication sounds as intended, like a polite message to a colleague or a short and catchy phrase for a social media caption.

AI built into Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages, emails and more in real-time in 13 languages. In the car, Android Auto will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggest relevant replies and actions, like sending someone an ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

Note Assist in Samsung Notes features AI-generated summaries, template creation that streamlines notes with pre-made formats, and cover creation to make notes easy to spot with a brief preview. For voice recordings, even with multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarise and even translate recordings with proper speaker attribution.

Communication isn’t the only way Galaxy S24 takes the fundamental benefits of the phone into the future. The Galaxy S24 debuts an intuitive, gesture-driven Circle to Search with Google. To give Galaxy users an incredible new tool, Galaxy turned to the worldwide leader of search, Google, and opened up new forms of discovery with a simple gesture. With a long press on the home button, you can circle, highlight, scribble on, or tap anything on Galaxy S24’s screen to see helpful, high-quality search results.

Galaxy S24 series’s ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image-capturing abilities and maximise creative freedom at every step, from setting up a shot to sharing it on social media.

Gone are shaky, pixelated images taken from far away. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Quad Tele System, with a new 5x optical zoom lens, works with the 50 MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, and 5x to 10x magnification thanks to the Adaptive Pixel Sensor. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot on Galaxy S24 Space Zoom are brilliant in any condition, even when zoomed in. Capture more light in dim conditions with Galaxy S24 Ultra’s larger pixel size, now 1.4 μm, which is 60% bigger than the previous model. Blur is reduced on Galaxy S24 Ultra with wider optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles and enhanced hand-shake compensation. When recording videos, both front and rear cameras are equipped with Dedicated ISP Block for noise reduction, and Galaxy S24 analyses gyro information to distinguish between the filmer’s movement and the subject’s. This allows more effective noise removal and clear videos in the dark, even far away.

After great shots are captured, innovative Galaxy AI editing tools enable simple edits like erasing, re-composing and remastering photos. For easier and more efficient optimisations, Edit Suggestion uses Galaxy AI to suggest the perfectly suitable tweaks for each photo. To give users even more creative control and freedom, Generative Edit can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. When a picture is crooked, AI will fill in the borders. When an object needs to be slightly moved to be in the perfect position, AI lets users adjust the subject's position and generates a perfectly blended background in its original spot.

Anytime Galaxy S24 deploys generative AI to amplify an image, a watermark will appear on the image and in metadata. And if an action-packed video needs to be slowed down, new Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames based on movements to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

To ensure every image stuns at every stage, Super HDR reveals lifelike previews before the shutter is pressed. And while capturing memories is an essential phone feature, sharing memories with the world is just as meaningful. Third-party social apps make the most of Galaxy’s AI-powered camera system. Premium Galaxy S series camera features integrate directly with mobile apps, like Instagram, in HDR to level up social sharing. When it’s time to find an image in Gallery or on your go-to social app, photos are also shown in Super HDR for a more lifelike range of brightness, colour and contrast by analysing highlighted sections of the images.

Every Galaxy S24 Ultra has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Optimised especially for Galaxy users, this chipset delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. In all three Galaxy S24 models, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rates also improve performance efficiency.

Galaxy S24 Ultra also boasts an optimal thermal control system with a 1.9 times larger vapour chamber, improving device surface temperature while maximising sustained performance power. Ray tracing enables life-like visuals with superior shadow and reflection effects. The Galaxy S24 reaches 2,600nit peak brightness and delivers improved outdoor visibility with Vision Booster.

Across the Galaxy S24 series, design enhancements with slimmer and even bezels make it easier to immerse in any viewing experience and enable larger screen sizes on Galaxy S24+’s 6.7-inch and Galaxy S24’s 6.2-inch displays within the same size specifications. Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch flatter display, optimised not just for viewing but also for productivity. Plus, the Galaxy S24+ now supports the same level of QHD+ found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first-ever Galaxy phone to feature a titanium frame, enhancing device durability and longevity. Galaxy S24 Ultra’s significantly thinner body enables a better on-the-go experience with a more comfortable grip. On Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24, a streamlined One-mass design satisfies a more aesthetic standard with a seamless connection between the device’s rear cover and side frame. The Galaxy S24 series comes in Earth mineral-inspired colour tones. On Galaxy S24 Ultra, colours include Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 colours include Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB options, with a 5,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ have 12 GB RAM and 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, with 4,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh respectively.

All models support 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also supports Wi-Fi 7.