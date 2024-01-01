D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems

D-Link ANZ has launched its new AQUILA PRO AI M30 AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems. These are available as both a 2-pack and 3-pack, engineered to address Wi-Fi users' three most common pain points: coverage, speed and usability.

Drawing inspiration from the Aquila constellation (Latin for eagle), the M30's design concept is a unique evolution of traditional router design. The AQUILA PRO AI M30 boasts an elegant, wall-mountable design to blend seamlessly with any decor, and its five upgraded internal antennas provide wider, more spherical coverage, making the M30 an ideal centrepiece for a connected home.

As part of "D-Link Green", D-Link’s long-running environmental initiative, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 closely adheres to green design principles. The chassis is made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, promoting environmental sustainability. The packaging uses 99% natural, plant-based, mineral-free (MOF) ink, and the gift box design reduces printing ink usage by over 55%. The M30 also leverages the Wi-Fi 6 Target Wake Time (TWT) feature to reduce power consumption. It offers a health mode that automatically turns the router into an ultra-low power standby mode during the night, ensuring energy efficiency.

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems use a special antenna array to extend a stronger Wi-Fi signal, boosting spherical coverage and eliminating dead zones. The 2-Pack M30 Wi-Fi- Mesh System covers a home up to 465 square metres, whilst the 3-Pack M30 Wi-Fi Mesh System covers up to 650 square metres, delivering seamless Wi-Fi connectivity for more devices throughout your home.

Powered by Wi-Fi 6 technology, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 delivers speeds of up to 3Gbps, supporting 160MHz bandwidth, along with a Gigabit Internet WAN port and four Gigabit LAN ports supporting wired devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles and PCs.

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 employs innovative AI technology, including an AI Wi-Fi Optimiser, AI Mesh Optimiser and AI Traffic Optimiser, to ensure superior Wi-Fi performance for all your devices. The AI Wi-Fi Optimiser selects the optimal channel for each connected device, minimising interference, whilst the AI Mesh Optimiser provides fast and reliable network coverage using auto path selection and self-healing capabilities. AI Traffic Optimiser guarantees uninterrupted 4K/8K video streaming and video calling with AI-based QoS technology, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 complies with the latest WPA3 encryption and IEC 62443-4-1 standards, safeguarding your network against unauthorised access. It also offers parental controls and separate guest networks to ensure the security of all home Wi-Fi devices.

AQUILA PRO AI M30 systems are designed to enable you to set up your Wi-Fi network effortlessly and manage it with the intuitive AQUILA PRO AI App. The AI Assistant monitors network performance and provides weekly reports, even when you are away from home, making it a hassle-free and convenient experience.

The AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems are available in Australia now as either a 2-Pack (RRP AU$ 399.95) or 3-Pack (RRP AU$ 549.95), and in New Zealand (2-Pack RRP NZ$ 499.99 or 3-Pack RRP NZ$ 649.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.