Ring Introduces New Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro

Ring has launched its most advanced battery doorbell yet, Battery Video Doorbell Pro, packed with cutting-edge features including 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View. These features make motion alerts more refined and accurate, giving customers even more flexibility and versatility when watching what’s happening at home.



“In 2021, we announced the first doorbell to our Pro line of devices, packed with radar-technology to help improve the accuracy of outdoor motion alerts. Since then, we’ve continued to hear from customers how much they love having more precise motion detection. With Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro we’re giving customers access to our most advanced motion detection technology yet, all with the convenience of being battery-powered,” said Mark Fletcher, Ring Managing Director, APAC.

Advanced radar-powered features like Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View mean customers can use an aerial perspective to pinpoint and only send an alert when their doorbell detects movement in that exact location, providing more specific information for individual motion events.



Captured in 1536p HD Video, Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro offers a clear image, made possible through a lens aligned with premium imaging sensors, delivering superior clarity and crisp video definition.

Dynamic Image processing and high-efficiency compression mean the video delivers life-like colour and sharpness, even with Colour Night Vision. Thanks to Low-Light Sight, the illumination from a streetlight or landscape lighting is all Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro needs to keep users seeing in clear colour, even in the dark.



Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro features noise cancelling Audio+, providing clear sound on top of a Two-Way Audio system, which incorporates two built-in microphones and a speaker, allowing better communication between homeowners and visitors.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro works seamlessly with other Ring and Amazon devices, such as Ring Stick Up Cam and Echo, allowing customers to create an integrated whole-home system by pairing it with these through the apps.

Customers can receive motion alerts on compatible Alexa devices, meaning users can see, hear and speak to visitors through an Echo or Fire TV device. For example, by pairing a Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro to an Echo Show device, customers can receive alerts on their Echo Show or say “Alexa, show me the front door”, to drop in on Live View and see what is happening in their front garden.



Subscribing to a Ring Protect Plan lets customers access features such as cloud storage, person and package alerts, rich notifications and Modes.



Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro was designed with privacy and security in mind, putting customers in control with customisable security settings. Privacy Zones is a unique feature that allows customers to block areas within the camera’s field of view and not record video footage in the specified area.

Battery Video Doorbell Pro also supports Ring’s End-to-End Encryption feature, adding additional protection layers to video and audio recordings made by enrolled Ring devices.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro will be available to purchase from March 20th 2024 for AU$ 349.00 on Ring.com and Amazon.com.au, and NZ$ 369.00 at select retailers.