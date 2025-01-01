GoPro Releases Quik Desktop App for macOS and Introduces Premium+ Subscription Tier

GoPro has announced the initial release of a macOS desktop version of its popular mobile app, Quik. The company also announced a new Premium+ $ 199.99 GoPro subscription tier that offers additional features and benefits beyond the original $ 79.99 GoPro subscription tier, now known as “Premium.”



The Quik desktop app is available to GoPro subscribers at no additional charge. It syncs with the Quik mobile app, making it easy to start a project on one device and finish it on another. Powerful yet convenient editing tools, such as a beat sync feature that automatically matches your edit points to the rhythm of your soundtrack, make advanced content creation easy.

Quik’s auto highlight editing feature ensures beginners can achieve pro-like results without any editing experience. GoPro subscribers also benefit from auto camera-to-cloud upload of their latest GoPro footage, unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro footage at original quality, auto highlight videos sent to their phones, intuitive cloud editing and media management tools, and more.

The new $ 199.99 a year Premium+ subscription tier includes all of the above, a “HyperSmooth Pro” video stabilisation tool for advanced users, and an additional 500GB of cloud storage for footage captured with any camera to this features list.



“Our new Quik desktop app syncs with our mobile app and cloud, making GoPro the ultimate content creation solution for beginners and advanced creators, alike,” says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “Quik’s auto-editing experience represents a convenient starting point for new creators, and our more advanced editing tools and ongoing developments in AI and computer vision ensure pro-minded users will enjoy enhanced capability as we continue to update our apps.”



The initial release of Quik is available for macOS today and coming to Windows later this year.